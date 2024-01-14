New Zealand Cycle Classic: Aaron Gate starts Olympic year in style with tour victory

Aaron Gate of the New Zealand National Team wins the general classification on the Wellington street circuit.

World track champion Aaron Gate made a flying start to Olympic year, becoming the fourth multiple winner of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Wellington on Sunday.

Last year’s world points race champion, who will chase more medals on the track in Paris later this year, took a 24-second lead into the final stage around the central Wellington streets.

Before a large crowd, with strong winds buffeting the riders, Gate bided his time before emerging on top in the bunch sprint, beating Thomas Sexton (St George Continental) and Bailey O’Donnell (Oxford Edge) for his fourth stage win of the week.

Gate previously won the classic in 2019, and joined Brian Fowler (1989-1992), Ric Reid (1994 and 1996) and Hayden Roulston (2006 and 2007) as multiple winners of the tour run by race director Jorge Sandoval.

“It was a pretty hectic day actually… I just wanted to get one of my team-mates up for that final stage and had Kiaan (Watts) on my wheel coming through the last few corners and then he just yelled ‘go’,” Gate said.

“I thought he was there, but he actually had feathered his brakes a bit to open up for me to go… and I looked around and saw he wasn’t there and thought I’d better step on it as it’s not him that’s going to be coming around me, it will be someone else and so I just held on with Tom Sexton and Bailey (O’Donnell) chasing me down, so it was pretty cool to take a fourth one.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Aaron Gate, right, beats Thomas Sexton and Bailey O’Donnell in the final sprint.

Gate said of the capital street circuit: “It was unreal out there today… honestly I want to give Wellington such a huge cheer for turning out like that.”

Despite the consistency of Gate’s New Zealand National Team, Australia’s BridgeLane won the team classification.

Whanganui rider Finnegan Murphy won the under-23 jersey and Australian Liam White maintained the king of the mountain jersey. O’Donnell, who won two out of the three sprint stages in Sunday’s stage and placed second in the other, retained the sprint ace jersey.

Gate increased his lead on Saturday in the penultimate stage in Carterton, when he was supposed to be setting up his teammate George Jackson for the win.

When Jackson was involved in a small crash on the final corner heading into the finishing straight, Gate had to hold his nerve and maintain his position in the bunch sprint.

He won the 122km stage in 2hr 45min 3.1sec, just ahead of O’Donnell and Adam Chapman (RushVelo-Ridley).