New Zealand claim back-to-back SailGP event wins in Abu Dhabi

New Zealand's SAILGP team celebrate their victory at the Abu Dhabi leg of the series.

New Zealand came out on top in an intense three-boat final to secure their second successive SailGP event victory in Abu Dhabi.

Just five weeks after their photo finish win in Dubai, the Kiwi crew held off Spain and the USA to move up to second overall on the standings, six points shy of frontrunners Australia.

A lack of breeze saw teams once again adopt the light-wind, 29-metre configuration, ensuring highly tactical racing and a tight battle out on the water.

New Zealand had finished in sixth place in fleet race four, which began in chaos with nearly all 10 boats penalised for crossing the startline early as Australia managed to sail away with the win.

But in the fifth and final fleet race of the weekend, the Kiwis narrowly secured the points required for the podium race, hanging on in sixth just a boat-length ahead of France.

In the podium race, the New Zealand boat executed a perfect start to the all-important inside track to mark one, increasing their lead as Spain and the USA battled each other in their wake.

Despite a determined fightback from the Spanish, it was New Zealand who crossed the finish line first to secure a hard-fought win.

“What an amazing way to start 2024 – to bounce back like we have [this season] shows a whole heap of grit from this team. The way we’re finding our way through these light-air events has been hugely pleasing,” a delighted Blair Tuke said afterwards.

New Zealand driver Peter Burling said “It was probably about the most stressful racing you can get”.

“We were just battling it out in the middle all day. We got a really good start in that last race, led at mark one and life was pretty easy from there,” he added.

After picking up 10 season points from the Abu Dhabi leg, New Zealand team strategist Liv Mackay said the win was a “really important milestone” in their fight to secure the overall title.

The SailGP event heads down under next month, with a return to Sydney Harbour on February 24-25 before the final sprint to Christchurch (March 23-24).

“It’s been a long time since we’ve sailed in the breeze,” said Burling.

“It will be awesome to get back out there and show what these boats can do – especially in front of our fans at home.”

AT A GLANCE

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final standings:

1. New Zealand (10 points)

2. Spain (9 points)

3. United States (8 points)

4. France 7 points)

5. Germany 6 points)

6. Canada 5 points)

7. Australia 4 points)

8. Great Britain (3 points)

9. Denmark (2 points)

10. Switzerland (1 point)

SAILGP championship standings (after seven events)

1. Australia (56 points)

2. New Zealand (50 points)

3. United States (43 points)

4. Denmark (43 points)

5. Spain (42 points)

6. Great Britain (41 points)

7. France (38 points)

8. Canada (37 points)

9. Germany (16 points)

10. Switzerland (12 points)