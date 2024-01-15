New Zealand emerge from 'the most stressful racing' to win SailGP event in Abu Dhabi

New Zealand have recorded successive SailGP wins in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi event results: New Zealand 10, Spain 9, United States 8, France 7, Germany 6, Canada 5, Australia 4, Great Britain 3, Denmark 2, Switzerland 1.

New Zealand were victorious again in the SailGP in Abu Dhabi after emerging as winners from racing Peter Burling described as “about the most stressful you can get”.

After sneaking into the final on Monday (NZ time) by a boat's length in the fifth and final fleet race, securing enough points to contest the decider between the three leading teams, New Zealand beat the United States and Spain to record successive event wins in the United Arab Emirates.

One month after the ridiculously close finish when they won in Dubai, the Kiwi crew had smoother sailing in crossing the line first in the Abu Dhabi final against the American and Spanish boats.

“We got a really good start in that last race, led at mark one and life was pretty easy from there,” New Zealand driver Burling said.

It was a crucial success in their SailGP campaign because it lifted them to second, trailing leaders Australia by six points, and leaves the season nicely poised ahead of the next two events in Sydney and Christchurch in February and March.

Conditions were nonetheless challenging in Abu Dhabi because of light winds and New Zealand were caught in the chaos of the competition’s fourth fleet race when nearly all 10 boats were penalised for crossing the start line early.

The dipping winds ensured teams were using the larger 29m wing configuration to improve the speeds of their F50 foiling catamarans in the light breezes.

SAILGP/Supplied New Zealand’s crew celebrating their win in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand were in contention after day one, sitting second, when all teams were struggling with conditions. Day two was similarly tough.

“It was probably about the most stressful racing you can get. We were just battling it out in the middle all day,” Burling said.

Onboard their Amokura boat, it was only the second time the Kiwi crew were racing with their 29m wing since its repair after shattering into pieces and nearly collapsing on them in France last September.

New Zealand have recovered from that setback and successive event wins in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have propelled them to second with another five regattas left before the finale in San Francisco in July.

SAILGP/Supplied Peter Burling, right, embraces Blair Tuke after their victory in Abu Dhabi.

Spain made a late comeback on the final leg of the deciding race in Abu Dhabi, but no team was catching the Kiwis.

New Zealand wing trimmer Blair Tuke said it was an amazing start to the year.

“To bounce back like we have [this season] shows a whole heap of grit from this team. The way we’re finding our way through these light-air events has been hugely pleasing,” Tuke said.

Australia were 11 points clear before Abu Dhabi, but their lead was lowered to six with New Zealand up to second. Only six points separate the United States in third and Canada in eighth.

The season resumes on February 24-25 when Australia, the three-time defending champions, hosts racing in Sydney. Christchurch stages the following regatta on March 23-24.

SAILGP/Supplied Racing was chaotic at times in Abu Dhabi.

Each team will be hoping for higher winds for improved sailing conditions when the competition comes down under.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve sailed in the breeze,” Burling said.

“It will be awesome to get back out there and show what these boats can do – especially in front of our fans at home.”

Christchurch was only selected to host New Zealand’s leg of the SailGP last month, replacing Auckland. Organisers said the Auckland event was cancelled because of the unavailability of Wynyard Point as a spectator facility.

SailGP leaderboard after seven events: Australia 56, New Zealand 50, United States 43, Denmark 43, Spain 42, Great Britain 41, France 38, Canada 37, Germany 16, Switzerland 12.