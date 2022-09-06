Former Black Caps allrounder Matthew Hart a guiding hand at AIMS Games

Former New Zealand cricketer Matthew Hart with son Josh from St Peter’s School (Cambridge) at the AIMS Games indoor cricket in Tauranga.

If Matthew Hart had been representing New Zealand on Monday as he did in his prime, it would have been a day without play.

Instead, Hart was kept busy in his role as team manager for the St Peter’s School (Cambridge) boys side in the AIMS Games indoor cricket tournament on a miserable and wet first major day of competition in Tauranga.

Hart, who played 14 tests and 13 one-day internationals between 1994 and 2002, has son Josh, 11, in the St Peter’s side.

“I put my hand up a few months ago with all this coming up to say ‘if you need a hand I’m happy to help’. Being a parent, the teachers always need a bit of help sports-wise, so I’m happy to be here.”

However, Hart has “no big desire” to coach.

“I’ve got a child who, like many others, doesn't listen to their own parents, so you end up helping and umpiring and owner/trainer driver as you do with kids. These guys mostly listen - other kids think you must know something.”

They’d be wise to take what they can from Hart, who took 29 test wickets as a left-arm spinner and another 163 at first-class level while also scoring 4418 first-class runs in 15 seasons with Northern Districts.

Stephen Barker/Stuff Matthew Hart pictured batting for Northern Districts against Canterbury in a State Shield semifinal at Seddon Park, Hamilton, in 2002.

The Zespri Aims Games are lauded as one of the largest sporting competitions in the Southern Hemisphere, with approximately 11,000 11-13-year-olds competing in 23 different sports for their intermediate and middle schools.

Hart said indoor cricket was a learning experience for the St Peter’s side.

“We’re picking the brains of teams that are playing now to work out what the rules are,” he said prior to their first game versus Tawa Intermediate on Monday afternoon.

“Most of our kids have had a couple of practices and that’s it … all our kids are part of the outdoor teams during summer and this is about having a week off school and playing a bit of cricket.

“So no expectations, just exciting to play something slightly different.”

Hart said it was important with kids aged 11-13 to focus on what was important about playing sport.

“There’s no huge expectations with our guys with the outdoor cricket about winning and losing.

“It’s about playing it the right way, having turns batting at the top and the bottom, bowling at the top and the bottom … it’s about making sure everyone gets a fair crack to learn and develop.”

The 50-year-old, who with wife Sheree (a former NZ badminton representative) owns the Matamata New World supermarket, said Josh was getting his own enjoyment out of cricket without any push from his famous dad.

Teresa Hattan/Stuff Matthew Hart and wife Sheree are the owners of Matamata New World.

“It’s not because I played, it’s not because I want him to play at all - it’s just fortunate that he’s got some skills and he loves it. So as long as that’s the case I’ll be there to help him.

“He bats and bowls in the nets for hours at home, which is cool.”

St Peter’s were beaten in their opening game on Monday 102-53 by a Tawa side which batted well first then fielded brilliantly.