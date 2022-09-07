Practice, ponytails and putting at AIMS Games golf in Tauranga

Nikkie Liu of Murrays Bay Intermediate School contests the girls 18-hole golf event at the AIMS Games at the Tauranga Golf Club.

Nikkie Liu likes Nelly Korda’s swing.

Nelly Korda, one of the world’s best women’s golfers and the current Olympic champion, would probably like Nikkie Liu’s swing too if she got a chance to see it.

Liu is competing in the girls 18-hole category at the AIMS Games in Tauranga this week, and was contending for the title when she started her round on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old from Murrays Bay Intermediate School has already been playing for five years, possesses a handicap index of 5.7, has coaching lessons twice a week at her Remuera club and three other weekly practice sessions.

On a brilliantly bright morning, more than 60 young golfers flooded the practice putting green behind the clubhouse of the Tauranga Golf Club.

An hour before tee time, there’s plenty of talking, but mostly between the boys, who gather in groups.

The girls are quieter, more solitary.

They’re a collection of white golf sneakers and ponytails under caps – Titleist is the cap of choice – many with their prized golf club badge placed carefully and deliberately to the front right of the brim.

The ever-present parental eyes watch the intriguing psychological battles – there are seven holes on the practice green, but the better players are often intent on aiming for the same hole. It doesn’t matter if your soon-to-be playing partner has her feet on your line, there’s no way you’re changing your choice of putt. Balls collide, balls are picked out of the hole and rolled or dropped back to the other puttee without a word or glance.

AMS Games media/Stuff Nikkie Liu plays off a 5.7 handicap index after taking up golf as a six-year-old.

Northcross Intermediate’s Juwon Kim, a Lydia Ko lookalike at the same age when the New Zealand superstar began to make her mark as an amateur phenomenon, spends more than an hour endlessly working on putts from 4 to 2 metres with her two golf balls sporting a yellow and black football design.

Her day gets more active when she has to chase a runaway golf bag on its trundler downhill as she and Liu exchange scorecards on the first tee.

The opening hole of the day is a 292-metre dogleg right par 4 for the duo, who will tee off before their boys playing partners Justin Le and Yicheng Wang.

It feels both girls would weigh little more than a five wood, but after a nerve-wracking lengthy wait for the foursome in front to play their seconds, both drill majestic soaring tee shots 180 metres, splitting the tightly-mown fairway.

The impeccable shots drew the quietest of applause from the mums and dads. Liu and Kim set off, pushing trundlers their height, disappearing under voluminous sun umbrellas.