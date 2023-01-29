Hannah Pascoe undaunted by Olympian challenges

Hannah Pascoe is blind, but when it comes to goal-setting she doesn’t lack vision. Or motivation.

The Invercargill cyclist is ardently chasing a dream to compete at the 2024 Paralympics road tandem, and to get there she needs to race successfully at international events this year.

She is currently in the national high performance para-cycling development squad and her aim for this year is to gain top-4 finishes at world cup events starting at Alabama in late May, then Belgium, to gain entry to NZ para-Olympic team for 2024.

“It’s a bit of a step-by-step process but I’m passionate about this – and feel like I have a really good shot,’’ she said.

On top of the training and competitive commitment this entails, there’s the small matter of fundraising, not only for herself but for her team.

Alongside her will be sighted tandem pilot, Sophie Williamson, and a support person.

Pascoe is no stranger to fundraising, particularly in recent times for the Westpac rescue helicopter, but now it’s for herself.

“What I have found – I have written to a lot of businesses – is that a lot of people don’t really sponsor individuals. It’s organisations and teams, she said.

Though she needs $35,000-$40,000 for her three-person squad, she is undaunted.

“I want to keep pushing and not let that hold me back.

“Becoming a paralympian will not only fulfil my dream, but show to other totally blind athletes that their dreams can come true as well.’’

Born with congenital glaucoma Pascoe lost her vision at 25. She has run in the New York, Mototapu and Queenstown marathons, and in triathlons

On top of her own fundraising efforts, which have included powering away on a smart trainer at places like The Warehouse, a Givealittle page has been established.