Coronavirus: Racing industry gets massive win as New Zealanders prepare for lockdown  

'Very lonely and eerie Rotorua,' weird scenes as races continue with no punters in the crowd.

New Zealand trainers can continue to work their horses while racing is shut down under government guidelines.

From midnight Wednesday, New Zealand will move to Covid-19 alert level 4 with only essential services permitted to operate.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) has issued a statement outlining conditions.

Sharon Chapman/supplied Ministry for Primary Industries rules training centres, stables, studs and agistment properties can operate as essential services.

"Our advice from the Ministry for Primary Industries confirms that training centres, training stables, agistment properties and stud farms where horses are in containment are considered essential services under animal welfare considerations," the statement read.

"Businesses with more than five people (including the owner) working at each business site, or who cannot achieve social distancing between staff, are required to register.

"The businesses will need to answer 11 questions to provide assurance they have a plan and process to manage infection risks."

NZTR said it would issue detailed protocols on Wednesday and a template to assist trainers with the necessary paperwork, while the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders Association will create a template for stud farms and agistment properties.

One of the country's leading stables, Te Akau Racing, has chosen to spell most of its horses rather than keep them in training due to the uncertainty amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

"We will be moving most of our horses to Te Akau Stud to spell – the first floats arrived today and as we say, it was an exercise we hoped would never happen, but nonetheless we had plans in place for that were able to be quickly executed," Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis and Karyn Fenton-Ellis wrote in a social media statement on Tuesday.

Wexford Stables, the home of trainers Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott, said with "heavy hearts" they have chosen to turn out their entire racing team.

"Our decision was not made lightly but we feel a responsibility to all our staff at this time to put them ahead of our sport and we believe the only way forward is for NZ to stay at home where possible.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.

"As soon as we are able to we will be back to business as usual and if done right we will not have to endure the stand down for long," O'Sullivan and Scott said in a statement on social media.

Kingsclere Stables, operated by Roger James and his co-trainer Robert Wellwoodt are another of the major stables to send their entire racing team to spelling farms as they "lock down completely".

"Tomorrow we have to get our heads around how we are going to help our lovely and loyal staff, but at least we now rest easy that they have the opportunity to self isolate," Kingsclere Stables said in a statement on Tuesday.

- NZ Racing Desk.

- Additional reporting Stuff.