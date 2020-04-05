Cheers! The Australian racehorse who celebrates big win with pizza and bubbly

Jockey James Innes and Nettoyer after they combined for victory in the Doncaster Mile at Randwick.

​Nettoyer became an accidental Doncaster winner in many ways after a blowout result at Randwick in Sydney on Saturday.

Trainer Wendy Roche wasn't thinking the group one A$1.5 million Doncaster Mile with Nettoyer. Jockey James Innes wasn't thinking he would ride at The Championships but they conjured a fairytale win with a horse that likes pizza and beers.

A video posted later from the Roche stable showed the mare chomping on a margherita pizza and washing it down with some Moet from a bottle.

SKY RACING Doncaster Mile winner in Sydney shows off its unusual diet after big victory.

Innes, from racing stocks, was in tears when he pulled up as his fellow jockeys touched whips with him due to social distancing.

READ MORE:

* Aussie Derby history for Kiwi trainer

* Waterhouse's love for Waller

It was certainly a weird day, the first day of The Championships with no crowd.

"It is very surreal. It still hasn't sunken in and I don't think it will for a little while," Innes said.

"Wendy (Roche) said to my manager through the week 'I've only declared this horse once before and it was when it won first up with Hugh (Bowman) and the other time was today.

"Full credit to her (Wendy) and her team, also to my manager, he had to chase pretty hard to get me on. I am flat out getting a ride most days. The fact I can ride light and get an opportunity like this, it is just unbelievable."

GETTY IMAGES The spoils of victory: Nettoyer's jockey James Innes and trainer Wendy Roche.

Roche, based at Warwick Farm in western Sydney, had been planning a Queensland campaign and a run in the Queen Of The Turf for Nettoyer but that changed, as the world has, in the past 10 days.

"She wasn't coming here but then when it looked like she would get run we thought why not. It was a good decision," Roche said.

"I couldn't find a jockey and wanted Deanne Panya to ride her but she had chosen the Kembla area.

"So then we chose Jimmy and he rode perfectly to the instructions."

Nettoyer thrived in the heavy going. When she got the centre of the track at the 200m, the unlikely became reality along with the hefty winner's cheque of A$870,000.

Nettoyer powered over the top and had a half length to spare on Star Of The Seas, with Brandenburg a nose in third as the first dozen home where within four lengths of each other.

Kiwi-trained favourite Melody Belle, ridden by Opie Bosson, was close-up fourth after looking a winning chance halfway down the straight.

Roche didn't know what to do with herself after the race with no one on track to celebrate with and no restaurants to be booked for Saturday.

"Luckily when the fires were on I found all my champagne, so we have something to toast her with," Roche said.

"We normally stop at the Doncaster (Hotel) and get beers for her so I don't think we can do that either. She's going to get pizza tonight. She eats supreme pizza with capsicum sauce."

GETTY IMAGES Before empty grandstands at Randwick, Nettoyer, far right, storms to victory in the Doncaster Mile.

​Nettoyer isn't your usual equine athlete. She has a mind of her own and takes some convincing to get to the barriers but she has a motor, especially on wet ground.

"She is a handful. In the morning trying to get a saddle on her, it is the two of us to get a saddle on her ... She bites and fights us," Roche said. "On track she is easier to get the saddle but getting her to the stalls is a nightmare.

"I really thank the clerks of the course for getting her there and I think the barrier attendant actually backed her because he jumped out of the car and chased her all the way."

But there was confidence from Roche about her chances despite the $41 price.

"I just said to Jimmy before the race if it is really kicking up in your face then be wide, because no one likes stuff in their face," she said.

"I just said to him don't be on the fence. Have her where you can peel out. I told him at 600 she will put herself into the race, but count to 10 and wait to you straighten If you let her relax, that is what she can do."