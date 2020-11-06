Harness racing drivers protest new rule depowering the whip

Harness racing wants to improve its image by disarming the whip.

A group of harness racing drivers want a new rule dramatically limiting the force of the whip to be reconsidered by their industry body.

The new rule prohibits drivers from taking their hands off the reins when hitting the horse with the whip. They must keep a rein in each hand while using only a wrist motion and are not allowed to engage the elbow.

The rule, which came into force on October 1 and will apply at the New Zealand Trotting Cup next week at Addington, is designed to take the force out of whip use and increases safety by requiring drivers to have a hand on each rein.

NZ Harness Racing Trainer and Drivers Association head Ken Barron said a percentage of drivers were unhappy with the rule, which most thought was good for the image of harness racing.

“It’s not a big percentage. A lot of people don’t like change and some feel they weren’t properly consulted and just don’t like the way it was delivered. Some people are struggling with the change.”

TRACKSIDE Cruz Bromac won the 2019 New Zealand Trotting Cup to give Blair Orange his first win in the race.

Drivers would have to change the practice of putting both reins in one hand when they used the whip, he said. Disengaging the shoulder reduced the force of the whip dramatically.

“It’s a better look for the sport and already in place in Australia. The difference in Australia is that did it in stages and here we are doing it all in one go. But we needed to change and the outcome is positive.”

Barron said he could understand drivers having difficulties with the new rule and compared it to a right-handed golfer having to change to playing with his left hand.

Stuff A new harness racing rule means drivers must keep their both hands on the reins when using the whip. This image is from a race before the new rule applied.

Cambridge-based veteran driver David Butcher said he was part of the group seeking a “sit down” with the national council of Harness Racing New Zealand to rethink the issue. He estimated 50 to 60 per cent of drivers wanted the rule to be softened.

“We just want a happy medium. There must an amicable solution.”

Most driving was done by instinct and the new rule required changing the habits of a lifetime.

Waikato Times Cambridge reinsman David Butcher is not happy with the new rule restricting use of the whip.

Real consultation had been lacking and 90 per cent of North Island drivers were “pretty tidy” anyway, he said.

“It’s gone too far the other way and given us a month to change the practice of 40 years. No horse drives exactly the same and some need more encouragement. The rule has taken away our options.”

Butcher said the group was looking at the numbers who wanted a rethink before going further.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Harness racing drivers will have to curtail their use of the whip under a new rule starting October 1.

Suggestions drivers had threatened to boycott the New Zealand Trotting Cup event at Addington were rubbish, he said.

Harness Racing New Zealand chairman Ken Spicer said a rethink was not on the cards and the change was not an admission the use of the whip was cruel.

“It’s a response to the way society is going. It’s no longer necessary and it’s a step forward.

“These horses are trying as hard as they can without the use of the whip. We’re still getting great finishes and times are pretty much the same.”

He accepted some old hands would need time to change and an initial leniency period had been granted.

Harness racing legend Mark Jones said he supported the change.

“The world is changing and animal warfare is big issue and this is a step in right direction and better look for harness racing.

“Yes, it is hard to change and I struggle myself, but there is transition period allowed and old habits die hard. You have to adapt to rules like Richie McCaw did with the rules of the breakdown in rugby.”