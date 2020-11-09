Cup Day a sellout despite Covid-19 cancellations and delays

All the fun and fashion during the 2019 NZ Trotting Cup at Christchurch's Addington Raceway. (Video first published in 2019).

New Zealand’s richest and most prestigious harness racing event is a sellout, despite the ongoing financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the events industry.

The New Zealand Trotting Cup will be contested at Christchurch's Addington Raceway on Tuesday, after a bold call by organisers to push on when level 2 restriction were still in force.

Last year's event drew a crowd of more than 20,000 spectators, who enjoyed ideal conditions and kept their behaviour in check.

This year, there will be reduced numbers to give people more space. The 12,000 tickets were snapped up several days ago.

Addington chief executive Brian Thompson said the usual infrastructure and hospitality services had been reduced by about 30 per cent.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The highly anticipated New Zealand Trotting Cup will be contested at Christchurch’s Addington Raceway on Tuesday.

The main change is in the public village space, where the usual capacity of 7000 has been dropped to about 4000. The temporary stand has been removed and replaced with tables, bar spots and picnic spaces.

"We're pretty excited we can actually run the event and offer Cantabrians an opportunity to dress up and enjoy live entertainment, celebrate life with friends and family and experience the very best of harness,” Thompson said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Just over 12,000 people are expected at Addington Raceway this year, but the crowd will be more spread out.

“I think it's our responsibility to be able to allow them to have a party ... and Canterbury definitely needs one at the moment.”

Thompson said Cup Day would still look and feel similar to previous years, with popular events like Fashion in the Field returning, and performances from DJ duo Sweet Mix Kids and Kiwi singer Hayley Westenra.

Punters should pack an extra layer though, with MetService forecasting race day to be cloudy with isolated showers and southerlies dying out later in the day. A high of 14 degrees Celsius is expected.

Addington Raceway is a fully licensed venue and no food or alcohol can be brought in. There will be an alcohol ban inside the area bounded by Lincoln Rd, Moorhouse Ave, Blenheim Rd, Matipo St and Wrights Rd.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Fashion is an integral part of the New Zealand Trotting Cup. Pictured is Anna and Eleanor Campbell at the 2019 event.

Gates open at 11am and the first race will begin at 11.55am.

Cup Week is part of Bloom, Christchurch’s spring festival, launched by the city council-owned tourism and economic development agency, ChristchurchNZ.

ChristchurchNZ general manager of destination and attraction Loren Heaphy said Bloom was a major contributor to Christchurch’s response to the social and economic impacts of Covid-19.

Bloom had been garnering a lot of public support and November, which is the final month of the festival, was expected to be the busiest with ticket sales for Riccarton Park and Addington Cup weeks tracking better than last year, she said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Kiwi singer Hayley Westenra will be among the entertainment highlights.

“There aren’t many cities in the world with a programme of major event, [so] we are in a fortunate position. Covid-19 has made things incredibly hard for event organisers, but we are resilient, have risen above it and have pulled together an amazing line up of events.”

Tickets are still available for the upcoming Go Live! Festival and the Hazlett’s City Farmyard events.

More on Bloom can be found online.