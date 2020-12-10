New Zealand jockeys' record in Johnson's sights

Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew holds the trophy that will be presented to Chris Johnson at Ascot Park on Saturday, if he equals or breaks the New Zealand jockeys' record for career wins.

Jockey Chris Johnson has eight four-legged chances of breaking a New Zealand record when he rides in Invercargill on Saturday.

Historic events have been known to happen at the Christmas races.

All eyes will be on Johnson at Ascot Park as he attempts to equal or break the New Zealand jockeys’ record for career wins.

“It’ll be unbelievable [to break it] ... it would be nice to do it down south,” Johnson, of North Canterbury, said.

“When I first started riding I was hoping to get a winner, let alone 100 [winners] or 2000 odd [winners].”

READ MORE:

* Training for syndicates brings satisfaction to Southland horseman

* South Canterbury horse trainer Michael Daly dies

* Captain Cook Stakes: Rock On Wood strikes at Trentham for first Group One win

* Missing alcohol prompts change for Invercargill's Christmas races



Johnson, 56, is on 2450 wins, one behind record-holder David Walsh who retired from race riding in 2017.

During four decades Johnson has ridden regularly at Ascot Park. However, he missed the Christmas meeting in 2017.

Tayler Strong/Stuff Chris Johnson is poised to break the New Zealand jockeys' record for career wins.

Johnson rode at the Waikato Cup meeting that day. He had to ride at the same meeting in 2015 which clashed again with the Sothland’s Christmas race day.

Johnson began thinking about the national record three or four years ago when his tally was in the early 2000s.

“I thought it was something to aim for,” he said.

The horseman is enjoying his riding and has no intention of retiring.

“If I stopped, what would I do?

“While the body is in one piece, I’ll keep going.”

Supplied David Walsh during his riding days. He holds the New Zealand jockeys' record with 2451 wins.

Johnson has a ride in all eight races on Saturday. He thought last-start winner Secret Sound (race three) will be one of his best rides.

Club president Sean Bellew said it would be a “privilege and thrill” if Johnson could equal or break the national record at Ascot Park.

He said Johnson was an outstanding rider.

“He can get a horse to settle and relax ... he coaxes them along [in races], gives them confidence.”