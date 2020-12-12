Chris Johnson equals record for most wins by New Zealand jockey

Veteran jockey Chris Johnson got the win he needed on Saturday to equal David Walsh’s record for the most wins ever by a New Zealander.

However, the 56-year-old Johnson left it late to create history, finally getting level with Walsh’s mark of 2450 wins in race seven at Invercargill.

The win came on Point Score, the penultimate race to the meeting. Johnson used all of his experience to run a superb race, judging it to perfection on when to move Point Score into the lead, overtaking Henley, then knowing he’d done enough to secure the victory.

Johnson did have one chance to hold the record on his own, when riding Ray’s In Command in the final race of the day.

However, Ray’s In Command finished well down the field, with Ripnroll, ridden by Krishna Mudhoo, the race winner.

NZ Racing/Stuff Chris Johnson celebrating is 2540th win to equal the record for most wins by a New Zealand jockey.

Speaking before equalling the record, Johnson said it was never something he ever imagined being possible for him to achieve.

“It’ll be unbelievable [to break it] ... it would be nice to do it down south,” Johnson, of North Canterbury, said.

“When I first started riding I was hoping to get a winner, let alone 100 [winners] or 2000 odd [winners].”

However, as he closed in on Walsh’s record a few years ago, it was something he decided to focus on.

“I thought it was something to aim for,” he said.

Although Johnson has now made it into the record books, he says he doesn’t have any plans to retire just yet.

“If I stopped, what would I do?” He said.

“While the body is in one piece, I’ll keep going.”