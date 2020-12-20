Chris Johnson not ready to retire after setting record for most race wins

Chris Johnson drives Sassenach to the line to claim victory at Awapuni and set a new national record for 2452 race wins.

Chris Johnson has bad news for any jockey aspiring to break his record for most race wins - he's not planning on hanging up his reins anytime soon.

The 56-year-old North Canterbury rider rewrote the New Zealand racing record books on Saturday with victory 2452 of his career when he guided Sassenach home at Awapuni.

Johnson - nicknamed 'Magic' after NBA basketball legend Magic Johnson - told NZ Racing Desk that he planned to keep going as long as he can.

“I’ve got no plans to retire and while I can still ride, I just hope to keep going.”

His reaction was a re-run of his comments after equalling David Walsh's record of 2451 wins at Invercargill on December 12.

"If I stopped, what would I do? While the body is in one piece, I'll keep going."

Johnson, who has won two season premierships (1995-96 and 2017-18), said after matching Walsh's feat: "When I first started riding I was hoping to get a winner, let alone 100 [winners] or 2000-odd [winners]."

He told Trackside on Saturday after Sassenach’s success that it was a relief to break the record.

“I've been riding the last few days hoping to get a win. On Thursday, I felt I had been trying too hard, trying to push it.

“I was a bit more relaxed about it today.’’

Johnson told Trackside he owed a debt of thanks to “a lot of good trainers and owners’', who had shown faith in him, and also to some "great horses’'.

“I didn't have too much to do with horses when I was a kid, but they seem to have taken a liking to me, which has been in my favour,'’ he said.

“I've been lucky to ride so many good horses. They make our job easy, and they make us look good.'’

Tayler Strong/Stuff Chris Johnson has now broken the New Zealand jockeys' record for career wins.

Johnson had little time to savour his success at Awapuni. He jumped on a plane and headed to Southland for Sunday's Tapanui Racing Club meeting in Gore, where he finished eighth, ninth, second, seventh, sixth and third in his six starts.

The South Island horseman is now 637 wins ahead of his closest active challenger, Darryl Bradley, a 54-year-old Central Districts rider with 1815 career victories.

Michael Coleman, 51, has 2131 wins - 321 behind Johnson - but he retired in June after breaking his femur and suffering serious pelvic injuries at the Rotorua trials.

Opie Bosson, aged, 40, is 674 wins behind Johnson, on 1778 with Lisa Allpress, 45, on 1623 - 829 wins adrift of the category leader.

Bosson was still an infant when Johnson rode his first winner on his very first ride on New Year's Day in 1981, guiding Noble Star to success at Tauherenikau.

Johnson's record-breaking feat has attracted widespread praise in the racing community.

Veteran racing journalist David McCarthy posted a social media tribute, saying: "Congratulations Chris Johnson, a guy many claimed wouldn't even be riding at 40 never mind setting records at 56.''

In a report headlined "Magic moment for a Magic man'', NZ Racing Desk acknowledged Johnson had come a long way from that first win at Tauherenikau as a 16-year-old apprentice.

"He has gone on to establish himself as one of New Zealand's most talented riders, also winning several jumping features including Grand National Hurdles (4200m) wins at Riccarton aboard Ampac in 1989, Woodbine Blue Chip in 1993 and Kid Colombus in 2011.

"What has made his record all the more meritorious is that he took a break from riding for seven years from 1998, taking time out to travel overseas before returning home to work on farms and in stables before he resumed riding in 2005.'’

Johnson has again showed his resilience by bouncing back from a month-long suspension after being stood down after failing a breathalyser test after his first ride at Riccarton in September.

He had his licence suspended temporarily, but got it back from New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing after proving he was not alcohol-dependent after a visit to a medical specialist.

