Horse owner stands by troubled young trainer with 'terrible addiction'

Prominent harness racehorse owner Keith Ovens is sticking with troubled young trainer Mitchell Kerr, who he says has a “terrible addiction disease”.

Kerr, one of the country’s most promising young trainers, handed in his licence earlier this month, as the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU) began an investigation into his conduct.

The raft of allegations suggest Kerr, 28, over-syndicated horses and charged for non-existent insurance policies.

Ovens, who is prominent in New Zealand's merino industry and has been aligned with the Kerr family for many years, confirmed he was the owner most affected “in all this”.

Ovens said he would get “Mitch the help he needs to tackle the terrible addiction disease he has”.

“And helping his amazing parents who are sticking by him even though their lives have been destroyed by their son’s disease as well.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Trainer Paul Kerr celebrates with his son, Mitchell, after Pay Me Christian won the NRM Sire's Stakes Series final at Addington in 2005.

“I have raced horses with Paul (Mitchell's father) for 35 years, and he is a dedicated, talented, respectful person, trainer and father.”

Ovens suggested the media coverage so far contained a number of mistakes but did not say what they were.

“Let’s see what the RIU and Police do with the actual facts.”

Paul Kerr, who has taken over several of the horses his son was training, also responded to a story published earlier this week.

He said the claim about his son having a large gambling debt in Australia was false.

“There is no way you can bet on tick,” he said.

He did not respond to a request for the “full truth”.

Stuff has since clarified that Mitchell Kerr has a large debt, believed to be hundreds of thousands of dollars, as a result of his gambling.

The concerns under investigation by the RIU relate partly to Kerr over-selling shares in horses he bought to train and race.

The process of a trainer putting together a syndicate to own a horse and pay its expenses is not unusual.

But Kerr, according to allegations made to the RIU, sometimes sold shares in horses, in some cases equal to almost twice their value. This is called over-syndicating.

Syndicate owners have therefore found that instead of owning 20 per cent of a horse they actually own only 10 per cent.

The RIU is also investigating owners being charged insurance premiums for non-existent insurance policies over horses, and a situation where Kerr allegedly sold a non-existent horse to an Australian buyer and charged for its training expenses.

Kerr – who already has 87 wins to his credit and has won nearly $900,000 in stake money in his three-year training career – handed in his training licence to Harness Racing New Zealand earlier this month.

His father Paul, a veteran licensed trainer based in Ohoka, North Canterbury, is now employing Mitchell.

He has previously said the allegations against his son were only rumours and hung up when called on Monday.