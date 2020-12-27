Big crowd turn out for Gore harness race meeting

Racegoers take in the action at the Gore Harness Racing Club's Christmas meeting on Sunday.

Ideal Robyn made his trainers smile but not the punters when winning at long odds at Gore on Sunday.

A fifth had been his best result in 11 previous starts and most punters preferred to look elsewhere to find the winner of race two. Co-trainer Chris Wilson said Ideal Robyn had shown ability on the training track but was not producing it on race day.

That changed on Sunday when Ideal Robyn won easily and paid $19 for a win at the Gore Harness Racing Club meeting.

The Gore race day was the first of three meetings in six days in Southland, with more harness racing at Winton on Thursday and the thoroughbred code holding a meeting at Riverton on Friday.

Gore Harness Racing president Ross Cleland said after race three on Sunday there could have been 3000 or more people on course.

He was delighted with the fine weather because the Christmas meeting in the previous two years had been patchy.

“It’s fantastic to see a massive crowd ... we’ve promoted the meeting as a family day out.”

Cleland said the club was pleased with the high number of horses entered.

Racegoers relaxing in the sun at the Gore Harness Racing Club meeting on Sunday.

“The smallest [race] field is 11 and everything else is full. We had to ballot horses out.”

The winners of the feature races were Tweedledee (Gore Cup for trotters) and Standout (Gore Cup for pacers).

After the Winton meeting on Friday harness racing moves to Central Otago for race days at Omakau on January 2, Roxburgh on January 4 and Cromwell on January 6.

In thoroughbred racing news, Woodlands trainer Robert Dennis had a 100 per cent success rate with the two horses he took to the Otago Racing Club meeting at Wingatui on Saturday.

His winners, The Gift and Ocean Point, have 35 and 24 owners, respectively. Both horses will be set for the $50,000 Gore Guineas on January 23.

The four horses Dennis plans to race at Riverton on Friday are The Selection, The Blazing One, The Ace and Heidi Hi.