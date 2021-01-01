Spaghetti sandwiches part of Riverton race day experience

Jim Dawson, left, his brother-in-law Max Garden, middle, and Ross Jordan tuck into spaghetti sandwiches – their Riverton Races tradition.

A 40-year tradition of eating spaghetti sandwiches at the Riverton races continued for three punters on Friday.

Invercargill men Max Garden, his brother-in-law Jim Dawson and their friend Ross Jordan say the sandwiches are part of their race day experience.

“[For us] it wouldn’t be the Riverton races without them,” Garden said.

He makes the sandwiches from a loaf of bread bought on race morning. Adding salt and pepper to the spaghetti was essential, Garden added.

During his days of long distance running Garden was told spaghetti sandwiches were good for lifting energy levels.

The trio are members of the Riverton Racing Club and have been attending Riverton race days for a combined total of nearly 120 years.

“As a kid we would come here with my father and his cronies,” Dawson said.

“To see the numbers [of people] here today surprised us, particularly after the wet start to the day.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Racegoers at Riverton on Friday, from left, Lana Watkinson, Trinity Mennell, Emma Morrell, Aimee Johnston and Jess Kennedy.

Club president Mike McCurdy was also pleased with the crowd size, possibly 2000, he thought.

The track was in good condition on Thursday but rain on Friday, from 1am to 11.30am, turned it into heavy footing for runners, McCurdy said.

The track’s held up pretty good, committee member Neil McCrostie added.

About 10 food vendors were on course, including Colombian food prepared by former refugees.

The day’s feature race, the $20,000 Carriers Arms Hotel Summer Cup, was won by Rosie Glow who is trained on the course by Kelvin and Aimee Tyler.

Rosie Glow was ridden by Canterbury jockey Rohan Mudhoo.

While the Riverton club held the first Southland race meeting for 2021, the last for 2020 was staged by the Winton Harness Racing Club on Friday.

WHRC vice-president Brett Gray said the times horses clocked on Friday were fast until late in the programme when rain damped the track.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Driver Sheree Tomlinson walks Global Flight in the birdcage after their win in race two at the Winton Harness Racing Club meeting on Thursday.

“We had nice [race] fields and the racing was competitive.

“The crowd was good considering a lot of people were away in Central [Otago holiday spots].”

Ninety-three horses raced at Winton, with highlights including driver Nathan Williamson’s three wins and Brent McIntyre training the quinella, the first two home, in race six.

Hobby owner-trainer Owen Lawrence picked up a win after scoring a success at Gore last Sunday.