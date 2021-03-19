Horses involved in alleged doping scandal back racing again

The Motukarara Races this Sunday will feature a horse at the centre of an alleged doping scandal. (File photo)

All eyes will be on race three at the Banks Peninsula Trotting Club meet at Motukarara on Sunday, where a horse involved in alleged doping is expected to run.

The race features a five-year-old gelding called Johnny Nevits, which was allegedly injected and tubed only three weeks ago by Canterbury trainer Jesse Alford.

The horse will be driven by Tim Williams in the 2000m Probuild Rolleston ITM for non-winners older than four years. The race at the track on the outskirts on Christchurch carries a prize of $8000.

Johnny Nevits was transferred to the Woodend training facility of trainer Cam Jones after Harness New Zealand suspended Alford’s licence.

Alford has been charged with administering a prohibited substance and attempting to administer a prohibited substance on race day.

Racing Integrity Unit investigators raided Alford’s stables at Woodend Beach in February, finding syringes and other equipment used for tubing horses. It is understood Alford was seen injecting a substance into Johnny Nevits and also inserting a tube into its nose.

Alford will be dealt with at a Judicial Control Authority hearing, the date of which has yet to be set.

Cam Jones, who did not respond to calls from Stuff, has had a stellar start to his training career. In 21 starts, he has posted five wins, four seconds and two thirds, ensuring he is a trainer to watch.

Motor Mouth, another horse involved in the incident at Alford’s stables and which is now also trained by Cam Jones, is racing at Forbury Park in Dunedin on Monday.

The gelding, which will be driven by Sheree Tomlinson, is entered in the Living Corporation Ltd Mobile Pacer – a race for pacers three years and older who have never won a race. Prize money of $7000 is on offer.

Racing Integrity Unit general manager Mike Godber said the horses were entitled to start in the races as they had met pre-race conditions.

The normal testing regime would apply to the races, he said.