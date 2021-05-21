Racing Integrity Unit says jockey's test result is negative

The Racing Integrity Unit says jockey Corey Campbell’s final test results have come back negative.

A stipendiary steward’s report from the Wairio Jockey Club’s meeting at Ascot Park, in May says a number of riders underwent drug and alcohol testing, with Jason Laking and Corey Campbell being stood down from their riding engagements after returning non-negative results.

The samples were sent away for further analysis.

Racing integrity unit general manager Mike Godber, on Friday, said Campbell’s drug test results had come back negative, after they were “non negative” to meth and benzodiazepines at the Wairio meeting.

Laking’s final results were due back on Monday, Godber said.

Campbell said he felt very relieved the test had come back negative.

"I knew I hadn't taken anything ... I can stop worrying about it now."

Campbell didn't waste anytime getting back in the saddle, competing at Timaru on Thursday and now preparing to race at Wingatui on Friday.

There would now be an investigation into why the test initially came back non-negative, but for now Campbell said he was no longer stressing about it.

Both jockeys, when contacted by Stuff after the race meeting, denied taking the substances.

Laking said, after being stood down he had not knowingly or willingly ingested methamphetamine or benzodiazepines.