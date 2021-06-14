Jockey Jason Waddell banned from racing for a decade

Jason Waddell celebrates after winning the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand Oaks at Trentham on March 14, 2020, in Wellington.

Former top jockey Jason Waddell has been disqualified from racing for 10 years for threatening to kill and posting an insulting message.

In May, a committee of the racing industry’s Judicial Control Authority found Waddell, 35​, made a threatening phone call to a racing official stating, “You’re dead, watch your back”, and posted an insulting message on social media about another person and also threatened him via a phone call.

Waikato-based Waddell is the holder of a Class A jockey licence and was one of the country’s top jockeys. He had achieved 688 wins from 5460 starts and won $13 million in stake money.

In disqualifying him for 10 years in a decision released last week, the committee said the threats made in December 2020 were a direct threat to the integrity of the industry.

Waddell had a raft of previous offences, but no sanctions had deterred him from committing further breaches of proper standards of conduct, performance and behaviour, the committee said. The interests of the industry and its participants outweighed Waddell’s need for rehabilitation and reintegration.

“A disqualification is the only proper sanction to denounce Mr Waddell’s conduct and to reflect the fact that he is not “a fit and proper person to be involved in the racing industry,” it said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jason Waddell, left, riding in Te Akau Racing Lightning Handicap last year.

The disqualification runs from September 2020 to September 2030 and is concurrent with Waddell’s disqualification of 22 months imposed by another judicial committee in December 2020 on a charge Waddell failed to provide a urine sample for analysis. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2020.

The threat to kill was made within hours of that committee’s decision on penalty for the charge. Police also charged him over the threats.

Waddell had previously breached the rules with obscene, abusive and threatening behaviour in 2006 and 2009, the committee said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jason Waddell after winning the Harcourts Thorndon Mile aboard Shadows Cast during Wellington Cup Day at Trentham Racecourse in 2019 in Wellington.

“However, the current offending is a significant increase in seriousness, further aggravated by the fact it was committed within a matter of days after being disqualified from racing for 22 months by a Judicial Committee.”

The committee gave a discount for the fact Waddell suffered from depression and donated 10 per cent of his earnings to the Mental Health Foundation. It accepted cannabis was a big part of his life.

It rejected Waddell’s application for a rehearing of the threat charges, saying he had showed no engagement in the process.