Mike Clement named as boss of the new Racing Integrity Board

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement at a media conference in Auckland in December last year.

Former deputy commissioner of police Mike Clement has vowed to uphold standards in his new position as the founding chief executive of the new Racing Integrity Board.

The Racing Integrity Board takes over the functions of the Racing Integrity Unit and the Judicial Control Authority for Racing, both of which will be disestablished with all employees transferring to the new board.

The new integrity board is a separate body from those controlling the thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing codes. Its establishment is a key part of the racing industry reforms in the Racing Industry Act 2020 and it starts work on July 1.

Clement retired from the police last year after 42 years service. He was deputy commissioner national operations from 2014, before which he was district commander of Auckland city.

“I think it is universally acknowledged that a strong, effective and credible integrity system is critical to the public’s confidence in the conduct of racing,” Clement said in a statement.

“My challenge is to ensure the very high public and industry expectations as to the conduct, standards and integrity of racing are met,” he said.

Clement’s appointment comes as the racing industry works to clean up its image after a series of high profile scandals.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Media was banned from the night trots at Christchurch's Addington Raceway on September 7, 2018, following reports about corruption in the racing industry.

A raft of charges followed police raids in September 2018 as part of a major police inquiry into race fixing in the harness racing industry. The charges against prominent figures in racing are still going through the courts.

Clement will be based in Auckland.

The Racing Integrity Board’s core functions are compliance and enforcement, managing drug testing, animal welfare monitoring and regulation.

Clement led the police programme to buy back prohibited firearms after reforms resulting from the mosque attacks in 2019.

Alison Metherell Horse racing at the Cromwell races in December 2016.

He also played a key role in New Zealand’s response to the Whakaari/White Island tragedy.

His previous roles have included work in the undercover programme and on several high-profile investigations including Operation Austin, an investigation into historical sexual allegations against former and serving police officers.

He also served overseas, including on a United Nations mission to Jamaica, a homicide investigation in the Solomon Islands and capacity-building in the Pacific.