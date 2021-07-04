Eighteen months after horror medical event, harness legend Ricky May drives 3000th winner

Ricky May's remarkable comeback from a medical event continues as he drives his 3000th winner at Addington.

In January 2020, a big holiday crowd and television viewers watched in horror as legendary harness racing driver Ricky May tumbled from the sulky, mid-race, at Omakau in Central Otago.

He lay unconscious on the track, and later revealed doctors telling him his heart stopped beating for eight minutes. May credited fellow driver Ellie Barron with saving his life, as she performed CPR before he was flown to Dunedin Hospital.

On Sunday, at a low-key meeting at Addington, Christchurch, May’s remarkable comeback continued as he drove his 3000th New Zealand winner behind Sheeza Artist. He became just the third to achieve the milestone, after Tony Herlihy (3581) and Maurice McKendry (3312).

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Ricky May has become the third harness driver to reach 3000 New Zealand winners (file photo).

“This is it, a story like no other, tip your hat for one of the greatest of all time. Ricky May gets 3000,” commentator Matt Cross boomed.

READ MORE:

* Ricky May completes comeback from the dead in uplifting return to driving at Addington

* Harness racing star driver Ricky May seeks return after heart stopped mid-race

* Harness driver Ricky May says he had no heartbeat after race collapse



Trained by Greg and Nina Hope, Sheeza Artist was having its first start in the maiden 2600m pace and gave May a comfortable drive, leading into the straight and winning by 1-¼ lengths as a $2.10 favourite.

It was just over a year since May made his comeback to race driving, six months on from that horror day at Omakau.

“When Ellie arrived I'd definitely conked it,” he told Trackside TV of the incident.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ricky May drives Arden's Ace during New Zealand Trotting Cup Day at Addington in November.

May was diagnosed with hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy – a condition where the heart muscles thicken even though the heart itself is healthy.

He underwent surgery to have a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest.

A seven-time winner of the New Zealand Trotting Cup, May began his comeback last June needing another 51 winners to reach the 3000 mark.

On the eve of his comeback drive, May said: “I've done everything I probably shouldn't have, to be fair.

“He (specialist) told me, when it first happened, that I'm not allowed to weld, I'm not allowed to chainsaw, I'm not allowed to drive on the road but I said: 'I've broken all them rules’.

“I said to him: 'There's nothing wrong with me’.”