Top amateur harness racing driver allegedly administered substance on race day

Sheryl Wigg, pictured in 2018, is under investigation by the Racing Integrity Board.

The first amateur harness racing driver in the country to reach 50 career wins is accused of breaking the rules by administering a substance on race day.

Sheryl Wigg, an Auckland-based amateur driver and trainer, dubbed “strike rate Sheryl” by a harness racing news site, had three horses scratched from separate races at the Auckland Trotting Club meet at Alexandra Park on Friday.

A Stipendiary Stewards report said Racing Integrity Board (RIB) investigators searched Wigg’s training premises on Friday afternoon.

As a result of the stable inspection the steward ordered that three horses Getn Wiggy Withit, Saint Michel and Happy Place be scratched under Rule 213 (1) (c).

That rule relates to horses that have had or may have had a prohibited substance administered. Under harness racing rules horses are not allowed to be administered any substance on race day.

Newly-appointed RIB chief executive Mike Clement told Stuff it was believed a substance was administered to a horse or horses. What that substance was would inform what further action was required, he said.

He declined to say what investigators found at the stables, but said they were “concerned enough” to alert the steward regarding the suitability of the horses racing that evening.

Wigg declined to comment when approached by Stuff.

Harness Racing New Zealand general manager Gary Woodham said he was waiting for information from the RIB.

Wigg, who has been an amateur driver since 2015, was interviewed by Harness News Desk in April after notching her 50th win in 150 races.

The article refers to Wigg as “strike rate Sheryl”.

“When it comes to preparing and driving winners few are going better than Sheryl Wigg,” the article says.

Wigg has had 12 wins from 31 races this season. At the time of the interview she had won eight races this season from 22 drives. The article also said she had trained the trifecta (first three horses to cross the finish line) twice this season.

The allegations come after a tough year for the harness racing industry.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Jesse Alford was banned for seven years in May after he was caught in a covert sting operation injecting two horses with a prohibited substance on race day.

Disgraced harness racing trainer Jesse Alford was banned for seven years in May after he was caught in a covert sting operation injecting two horses with a prohibited substance on race day.

The 30-year-old was caught red-handed with the use of a hidden camera on February 25 as he injected two horses, Johnny Nevits and Jimmy Cannon, with a substance and tried to tube one of them – two hours before they were due to race at the NZ Metropolitan Trotting Club meet at Addington Raceway.

Tubing is an illegal process that allows a chemical solution to be administered to a horse to improve its stamina.

Star harness racing trainer Mitchell Kerr was banned for life in May as he was sentenced on four charges laid by the RIU, that he sold a non-existent horse and then charged its new owners for expenses, oversold shares in horses he trained, and charged its owners insurance premiums for non-existent policies.

The estimated loss to Kerr’s victims is about $250,000, and police are investigating.

In July last year, prominent Canterbury harness racing figure Nigel McGrath was disqualified from holding a training licence for eight years after attempting to dope horses.

McGrath, who had trained for 20 years and had 570 wins worth $6 million in stake money for his horses’ owners, admitted three charges laid by the RIU, though he disputed the facts on two of them.