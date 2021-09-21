Winning greyhound tests positive for horse drug that trainer claims was from tainted meat

A Christchurch greyhound trainer has had a third dog in his care test positive for a banned substance – but the dog may have picked it up second hand from contaminated meat.

A judgment released this week by the Racing Integrity Board revealed Anthony Craig Roberts was fined $2000 after Willene Bale tested positive for ketoprofen after winning a race at Addington Raceway in July.

Ketoprofen is an anti-inflammatory drug mostly used for horses and cows, but is prohibited because it can improve or affect a greyhound’s performance.

Roberts admitted being in breach of racing rules, but said he was “at a loss and somewhat bewildered” that his dog returned a positive test.

“I have never administered said drug in any way, shape or form to any greyhound in all my years of training.”

He and his partner were “extremely cautious” with their dogs, even using gloves when preparing their food.

Roberts bought at least six 25-kilogram boxes of fresh meat from a pet food supplier each week, and said the only possible explanation he could think of was that a cow or horse sold for meat had been given the drug.

123rf The greyhound racing industry was recently put on notice by Racing Minister Grant Robertson (file photo).

However, the manufacturer checked their records and made inquiries with horse owners, but were unable to find anywhere the drug could have come from.

Racing investigators did find a bottle of ketoprofen in a medicine cabinet at Roberts’ property after the positive test, but he believed his partner, who also works with horses, had accidentally left it behind.

In the board’s decision, it noted this was the third time a dog in Roberts’ care had tested positive for banned substances.

However, the other incidents were in 1990 and 2008, and involved one greyhound eating a discarded teabag, and another getting into a bottle of Collovet, an appetite stimulant, while it was being transported.

The board decided contaminated meat could not be counted out, as animals sent for pet food were often old, sick, or injured – and may have been given medications.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch greyhounds were dressed up in blue for this year's Great Global Greyhound Walk.

The dog was uninjured, and there were no unusual bets on the race, they found.

Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently put the greyhound racing industry on notice, saying it needed to improve animal welfare and transparency or risk closure.

This came after Greyhound Racing New Zealand data revealed between 2017 and August 2021, 923 dogs were euthanised, but no reason was given for 462 of the deaths.

The Ministry of Primary Industries also investigated after a greyhound won a premier race while on methamphetamine.

Leading Foxton-based trainer Angela Turnwald was disqualified from racing for four months in April, after Zipping Sarah tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.