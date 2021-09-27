Ticket sales on hold as Addington Cup Week faces first spectator-less event

Planning for Addington Cup Week is still going ahead, but it may be held with no spectators. (File photo)

It hasn’t happened in its 117-year history, but this year Addington Cup Week may go ahead with no spectators.

Tickets for the popular Christchurch event were meant to go on sale this week but have been put on hold due to uncertainty regarding restrictions on mass gatherings.

Under alert level 2, crowds are limited to 100 people.

Addington Raceway chief executive Brian Thompson said the races would go ahead but, if level 2 restrictions remained in place, spectators would not be possible.

The announcement comes amidst an array of cancellations of events in Canterbury due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 restrictions, making it near-impossible for people to plan big events.

It includes North Canterbury’s Rangiora A&P Show, cancelled for the second year in a row, and the 11th Hororata Highland Games, which attracted more than 8000 people last year and due to take place on November 6 this year.

Thompson was hopeful for a change to alert level 1. Current planning would allow the event to scale-up should restrictions ease.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The winners of the final of The Crossing Fashion-competition at the New Zealand Trotting Cup Day at Addington Raceway in Christchurch.

However, a move to alert level 1 would have to happen before October 19 to allow for enough preparation time for the “full-scale Cup Week event as Canterbury and New Zealand knows and loves”.

All hospitality packages and tickets to the Edge Public Village, Lindauer Lawn, and Punters Lounge, plus Show Day tickets to Spectators Bar had been put on hold.

The Crossing Fashion Starts Here competition would be run online with further details available from mid-October.

Last year, the event was limited to 12,000 tickets and sold out despite the impact of Covid-19. The usual infrastructure and hospitality services were reduced by about 30 per cent and capacity at the public village space dropped to 4000 from the usual 7000.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Crossing Fashion Starts Here competition will go ahead this year, but will run online. (File photo)

Despite the reduction in numbers, colourful, bright outfits decorated the show grounds to make for a celebratory day.

Richard Cole, the director of IRT, the event’s main sponsor, said he was hopeful the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup Day would run under alert level 1.

“If at level 2, IRT looks forward to hosting industry participants in a safe environment and celebrating the exceptional quality of racing that is always prominent at harness racing’s most prestigious race day.”