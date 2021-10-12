Late wife's advice pays off for Invercargill racehorse owner

Chris Alcock holds a photo of his late wife Colleen, who recommended he buy a racehorse. The horse he bought, Pembrook Playboy, is on track to start in the New Zealand Cup in Christchurch on November 9.

An 83-year-old Invercargill man could soon have his biggest moment in racing.

Chris Alcock and 20 members of his family plan to be on course cheering on his horse, Pembrook Playboy, in the New Zealand Cup in Christchurch on November 9.

“It would be fantastic to win it,” Alcock said.

“It’s the pinnacle of New Zealand racing ... everyone wants to win it.”

READ MORE:

* Ticket sales on hold as Addington Cup Week faces first spectator-less event

* Southland trainer pleased to be fulltime in harness racing

* Wyndham race track to undergo major resurfacing work

* Light exercise only for racehorses under level 4 lockdown

* Invercargill Cup tinged with sadness for winning owner



His late wife Colleen told him to buy a horse before she died in 2018. Pembrook Playboy is the horse he bought, for $28,000, at the Christchurch yearling sales in 2019.

“[Colleen] was diagnosed with cancer and didn’t have long to live ... she said, ‘go and get yourself a horse’,” Alcock said.

Her reasoning for saying that was a horse would give him an interest after she died.

“She knew I loved racing.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Nathan Williamson drives Pembrook Playboy to victory in the Invercargill Cup in January.

Alcock would have paid $80,000 for Pembrook Playboy if he had to. The bidding was done by Branxholme trainer Nathan Williamson.

They had not met until Alcock turned up at Williamson’s stables asking if the trainer would act on his behalf and buy him a horse at the sales and then train it.

Now a 4-year-old, Pembrook Playboy has won 11 races and $151,200. He has finished in the first three in 20 of 26 career starts.

“Colleen would be rapt with how he’s gone,” Alcock said.

Pembrook Playboy, named Southland Harness Horse of the Year last week, will race in the Ashburton Flying Stakes on October 25. Depending on his run in that race, the Kaikoura Cup on November 1 was another race for him, if needed, in the lead up to the NZ Cup on November 9.

Alcock had a share in Crowbar who won on NZ Cup Day in Christchurch in 1979.

Alcock was a sheep, dairy and cattle farmer at Fortrose from 1961 to 2014. He and Colleen then moved to Invercargill.

Meanwhile, Sand Wave, who is part-owned by Alcock, is racing at the Wairio meeting at Winton on Thursday. Sand Wave has raced once for a win at Ascot Park in May.

Sand Wave is one of five horses trained by Nathan Williamson that are entered for the race day.

Nine races are carded at Winton with the first at 1.59pm and the last at 6.25pm. The main race, the $12,000 Raging Bull at Macca Lodge Ladyship Final Mobile Pace, had drawn a field of seven starters.