Covid-19 alert level 3: Pukekohe Park to host thoroughbred race meeting to enable Auckland jockeys to work

The thoroughbred race meeting will be held even if Auckland remains at Covid-19 alert level 3.

Jockeys who did not flee the Auckland region before it was plunged into lockdown will get a one-off chance to return to work on November 11.

Some high-profile jockeys have temporarily relocated out of the region but for those who haven’t, they have been sitting idle since New Zealand was placed into level 4 lockdown on August 17.

But that will change on November 11 when a 10-race meeting will be held at Pukekohe Park.

The one-off meeting comes following an approach from Auckland Thoroughbred Racing (ATR) that has been approved by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) and the TAB.

Horses from within the Auckland boundary can currently compete outside the district but trainers, strappers and jockeys who are based inside the locked-down boundary are unable to accompany them as per the New Zealand government's travel restrictions.

NZTR acknowledges that the latest lockdown has been difficult for Auckland-based participants.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Bernard Saundry says the unique meeting is specifically to cater for our Auckland-trained horses.

“This meeting is unique in that it is being held purely to provide an opportunity for our participants whose attendance at race meetings has been prohibited during Auckland’s time in lockdown,” NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said.

“It is also unique as it has been created specifically to cater for our Auckland-trained horses to give them a chance to race in their own region.

“While nominations will be welcome from all, preference will be given to those local horses and given their situation we expect other licence holders to understand this approach,” Saundry said.

With Auckland remaining in Alert Level 3 lockdown and the regional borders closed for now, jockeys, trainers and strappers who reside outside the Auckland region will not be able to attend the Pukekohe meeting, presuming the area remains in level 3.

The limited number of jockeys available within the Auckland region has meant starting limits have been capped at eight.

ATR executive general manager of racing and operations Craig Baker said they had been looking for a way to cater for local trainers that would work under the current alert levels and provide some normality during a trying period.

“The opportunity for trainers to travel to the races with their horses and jockeys to get out and ride in races is something ATR felt was important for the well-being of our Auckland participants after weeks of lockdown conditions.

“This meeting provides a service for those participants,” he said.