Club president delighted to have big crowd booked for Christmas races

Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew at Ascot Park racecourse on Wednesday ahead of the Christmas race meeting on Saturday. Four thousand people - all double vaccinated - are expected to attend.

Four thousand racegoers – all double vaccinated – are expected for the Christmas races in Invercargill on Saturday.

Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew said 72 marquees were hired out but tickets for the walk up crowd on the day would remain available online.

The public, along with race officials and workers, trainers, jockeys and stablehands must produce their vaccination certificates for scanning at entry points to the course and photo identification. At the same time the public will be given wristbands for the areas/marquees they are booked for.

Gatekeeper numbers had been increased at entry areas, Bellew said.

“There could be a five-minute check in process ... we’ll have a bit of pressure on us for an hour or two [early on].”

READ MORE:

* Missing alcohol prompts change for Invercargill's Christmas races

* Christmas race meeting important to Southland RC's business plan

* Club to bring back wristbands for Christmas races

* Fire breather among entertainers at Christmas races



The scanning of vaccination certificates at events is part of the Government’s traffic light system that was introduced last week.

Announcements on the traffic light system in recent months had given Bellew confidence that a large crowd would be allowed on course for the Christmas races. Unlike a lot of other race meetings in New Zealand that have been closed to the public this season.

“We’ve been hugely confident that this day would happen [with a large crowd],” Bellew said.

Face masks do not have to be worn on course on Saturday. It will be the 12th Christmas at the Races event held by the Southland Racing Club.

The total cost to the club to hold the race day would be $700,000, Bellew said.

The administrator didn’t think attendance numbers would be affected by news this week of The Green Lake Hut in Fiordland being named a location of interest in the Delta outbreak. The person who visited the hut last weekend returned an initial weak positive test and a second test returned a negative result.