Southland Racing Club president: Can-do attitude goes a long way

Georgia Jones and Renei Kawe at the Christmas at the Races at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Saturday.

Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew says a can-do attitude goes a long way in the current climate.

The Southland Racing Club held its annual Christmas at the Races event on Saturday which attracted about 4000 people. It was one of New Zealand’s larger events in recent times given the Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place.

Many major Southland events have been cancelled because of the uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Southland Racing Club opted to push on with its biggest annual meeting on Saturday.

Bellew said there were some knockers in the lead up to the meeting who believed the event should not go ahead given the Covid-19 situation.

READ MORE:

* Christmas in 2021 - 103 years on from the influenza pandemic of 1918, but not so different

* Queenstown and Wānaka New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled - party continues

* Santa parade to travel through suburban streets of Invercargill



Kavinda Herath/Stuff Officials check the vaccine passports of those entering the Christmas at the Races meeting at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Saturday.

However, those on course were very appreciative of the opportunity to be able to get out and socialise together.

“I almost got my shaken out of its socket,” Bellew said.

“It’s proven it can be done. It’s the old can-do attitude. The rhetoric is it’s too hard, but it’s not. We just backed ourselves.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Virginia Pile and Maria Bond at the Christmas at the Races meeting at the Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Saturday.

Bellew said while they were a racing club, putting on an event like the Christmas at the Races was just as much about the social aspect which was important for people’s mental well-being.

“People need each other. To socialise with each other, so they can enjoy themselves. People aren’t islands, they can’t be isolated.”

“It was a very grateful, mature, well-dressed, sophisticated crowd we had.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Kirsti Hansen, Cherie McArthur, Amy Robinson, Hannah Lawson, Illona Wood and Sarah De Gouw at the Christmas at the Races at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Saturday.

The meeting largely went ahead as per previous years, with the only difference being everyone who entered the Ascot Park Raceway needed to be fully vaccinated.

Vaccine passports were checked at the gate as per the Government’s orange light Covid-19 restriction framework.

“People were understanding and tolerant, and it was quite seamless.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Logan Dennis, Regan Shaw, Alexis Halder and Sophie Wills at the Christmas at the Races meeting at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Saturday.

There is no limit on people who can attend controlled-access events under the orange light setting, as long as the vaccine passport requirement is implemented.

On the racing front, it was jockey Kylie Williams who starred over the nine-race card.

Williams won four of the nine races, including the last three of the day.

Williams won two $40,000 races for trainer Ellis Winsloe; the ILT Handicap on Humbucker, and the Tim Yeo Contracting Southland Crystals on Norman Ludi.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hannah Cuckow, Hayley Flett, Imogen Peterson, and Jessica Ballantyne at the Christmas at the Races meeting at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Saturday.