Classy mare wins the 2022 Riverton Cup

Riverton Racing Club president Trevor Brown, left, and horseman Paul Harris who trained Wannabe ‘N’ Paris to win the Riverton Cup on Monday.

Rangiora trainer Paul Harris was rapt to win the Riverton Racing Cup on Easter Monday in Southland.

Harris described Wannabe ‘N’ Paris as a classy, tough and genuine mare.

“I’m very proud of her ... she’s now the best staying mare in the South Island.”

Wannabe ‘N’ Paris is owned by the Tahi Rua Toru Wha Syndicate, Ainsley McLeod, of Christchurch, and Paul Holden, of Rangiora. The 25 syndicate members live from Otago to Auckland.

It has been an eventful racing meet for the Riverton Racing Club with races postponed and a jockey seriously injured.

Monica Toretto Photography Wannabe 'N' Paris beats Asathought to win the Riverton Cup.

Club president Trevor Brown said jockey Savish Khetoo was injured in the birdcage before the field for race four was about to go onto the track on Monday. Khetoo’s horse, Duck Duck Goose, reared, fell backwards and pinned him on the ground momentarily.

A St John spokesperson said a patient [Khetoo] was taken by ambulance to Southland Hospital with serious injuries.

Also, on Monday a 40-minute power outage delayed the races which meant the last race was cancelled. The feature $60,000 race, the Riverton Cup was re-scheduled for 5.02pm.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Racegoers at the Riverton races on Saturday.

Monday's incidents follow strong winds forcing the abandonment of the first day of the Riverton Easter carnival on Saturday after two races.

The decision to abandon Saturday’s meeting was made after officials met with jockeys on three occasions.

Brown said the wind was at its worst for horses and jockeys on the bend coming off the back straight.

“The jockeys were giving each other a bit of room because of the wind ... there were some horses hitting each other in stages [at the 800-900 metres].”