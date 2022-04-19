Jockey recovering at home after being crushed by horse at Riverton Easter Races

Jockey Savish Khetoo resting up at his Riverton home on Tuesday after suffering bruising, swelling and soreness to his upper right leg in a fall at the Riverton Easter races. He also has a sore neck.

A Riverton jockey is recovering at home after he was crushed by a horse at the annual Easter races in the town on Monday.

Savish Khetoo was taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance in a reported serious condition.

Khetoo was riding Duck Duck Goose in the birdcage before race four when the horse reared, fell backwards and landed on Khetoo’s right leg.

After Duck Duck Goose stood up, “I couldn’t move my leg”, Khetoo, 24, said.

Initial examinations indicated Khetoo had broken his right hip, but X-rays showed no breaks.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Racegoers at the Riverton races on Saturday.

Khetoo suffered swelling, bruising and soreness to his upper right leg and a sore neck. He was in hospital for five or six hours

“It took three or four hours to move my leg.”

His parents in Mauritius, East Africa, were watching internet coverage of the race meeting, and they tried to contact him when noticing his name had been taken off race fields. He was booked for seven rides and Duck Duck Goose was the first.

Khetoo and his parents eventually spoke on the phone.

“They were very worried,” Khetoo said.

“Nothing is broken ... it could have been a lot worse.”

He is off work for a week and hopes to be back race-riding in about a fortnight.

Khetoo is employed in the Riverton stable of trainers Kelvin and Aimee Tyler. He moved from Canterbury to work for the Tylers 14 months ago.

He is in his second season of race-riding and has won 19 races.

The two-day Easter meeting was full of incidents. Racing was abandoned after two races on Saturday because of strong winds causing safety concerns for jockeys and horses.

A power outage also struck the course on Saturday.

The last race on Monday was not held because of insufficient daylight following two significant delays.

The delays were from Khetoo requiring medical treatment and the arrival of a second ambulance to transport him to Southland Hospital. There was a 40-minute power outage on Monday.

Riverton Racing Club president Trevor Brown said a generator would be on course if needed for the club's race meeting on May 11.