'He never stopped learning': Extraordinary horseman and respected harness racing figure Jim Dalgety dies

Jim Dalgety and Loveher Orloseher pictured at Dalgety’s Lantana Lodge in Templeton back in 2008.

Canterbury’s harness racing community is mourning the loss of an icon of its sport.

Jim Dalgety, described as an extraordinary horseman who had a major impact as a breeder, owner, trainer, driver and studmaster, has died overnight Wednesday. He was 88.

Dalgety enjoyed considerable success on the track during his illustrious career – which began at 17 when he left his family home in Kakanui south of Oamaru for Canterbury – but it was breeding and his ability to think outside the square where he left his real legacy.

His early education in the sport was second to none.

He first started working with his father, Jim Dalgety snr, who was a noted breeder and trainer before making the shift north to work under legends of the sport in Maurice Holmes and Cecil Devine in separate stints.

Stuff Jim Dalgety was a hugely respected figure within the harness racing industry.

He bred many future champions at his Lantana Lodge property in West Melton including two time Group I winning filly Happy Hazel, Great Northern Derby and Auckland Cup winner Bolton Byrd and another Great Northern Derby winner in Melton Monarch.

Dalgety’s death comes on the back of the passing of his longtime friend and fellow harness racing icon Roy Purdon back in February.

A breeding pioneer, Dalgety purchased a number of stallions in the US to stand at Lantana Lodge that would go on to have a long-lasting positive effect on the New Zealand harness racing industry.

Dalgety’s son Cran, a prominent Canterbury trainer, has told Harness Racing New Zealand that his father’s work ethic was one of his biggest strengths and he pushed that lesson on him and his brother Blair.

“Dad was a hard worker and somebody who liked to do things the right way.

“He knowledge was wonderful and he never stopped learning,” Cran Dalgety told Harness Racing New Zealand.

Dalgety has often been described as the official encyclopedia of standardbred breeding and was always willing to share his knowledge with anyone who was interested.

During his career on track, Dalgety trained 162 winners and drove 40 winners.

Many of Dalgety’s great associations with horses won’t show in the record books because he was forever helping others in unofficial roles.

In 2009, Dalgety was honoured with one of the highest honours in the sport when he was recognised with the Outstanding Contribution to Harness Racing Award at the annual awards.

The New Zealand Trainers and Drivers Association also recognised Dalgety for his considerable contribution to the industry.

He is also a member of the prestigious Addington Harness Hall of Fame.