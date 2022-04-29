Race official pleased big race day to run without Covid restrictions

Southern Harness general manager Jason Broad in the stabling area of the Ascot Park Raceway on Friday.

Harness racing official Jason Broad says the sport in Southland has withstood the challenges of Covid and is ready for its biggest race day of the year.

Some of the country’s best horses, trainers and drivers will be in action on the Diamonds Day programme at Ascot Park, Invercargill, on Saturday.

As Southern Harness’ general manager Broad works with 11 clubs from Oamaru south. There are 59 race days a season under the Southern Harness banner, compared to 40 in the 2017-18 period.

“It’s a massive deal holding this meeting [on Saturday] with no restrictions ... everyone can come along and not have to wear masks and be in bubbles,” Broad said.

READ MORE:

* Love Your Local: Orepuki farm-to-table cafe seeks eager gardeners

* Third Invercargill teenage crash victim farewelled in Bluff

* Country Calendar couple put hopes in hemp

* Two real estate companies in Southland to merge



“Two months ago we had people checking [Covid passports] on the gates and having certain bubbles. That was the norm then, and we thought it might continue to the end of the year.”

During the first month of the season in August, two Southern Harness race days were cancelled because of Covid, while in subsequent months at least another 10 were restricted to essential workers only.

Public attendance numbers at race meetings are rising again since the Government relaxed Covid regulations when moving New Zealand to the orange traffic light system on April 13.

Broad is pleased to see the crowds again, but he had noticed some regular, older racegoers staying away. That could be because they don’t want to be in a large gathering with Covid still in the community, Broad said.

“We want to get people back on course ... the appetite for the sport is still strong, it always has been.”

Total prize money for Saturday’s 11-race card exceeds $290,000 and features three Group II events, the Diamond Creek Farm Classic and the finals of the Southland Oaks and Southern Supremacy Stakes.

The country’s leading trainers, Steve and Amanda Telfer, of Auckland and north Canterbury, will be lining up their star filly, Aardie’s Express, in the $50,000 Southland Oaks Final.

Aardie’s Express has raced six times for five wins and a second.

“We took her to the [Ascot Park] track on Tuesday for a good hit-out and she handled herself really well,” Steve Telfer said of Aardie’s Express’ training.

“She’s fit, bright and well.”