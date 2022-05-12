Greyhound race video edited after another dog dies following 'catastrophic' injury

Eight greyhounds have died on racetracks to date this season, with five of the eight deaths occurring at Addington Raceway. (File photo)

Greyhound Racing New Zealand has edited race footage to remove a fall that resulted in the euthanasia of a greyhound.

Greyhound Epic Addi was found to have a broken leg and soft tissue damage following a race at Addington Raceway in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GHNZ) later removed the fall from the race video. It recently edited another race video for a similar injury that happened at Manawatu Raceway in March, according animals rights organisation SAFE.

Spokeperson Will Appelbe said eight greyhounds have died on racetracks to date this season, including five at Addington Raceway.

READ MORE:

* SPCA gone from greyhound racing welfare committee as deaths in industry continue

* Investigation launched into safety of greyhound track at Whanganui

* Three groups compete for land at Christchurch's QEII Park

* Greyhound Zipping Sarah wins race - while on methamphetamine



SAFE has accused the racing industry of having a transparency problem.

“There are some skeletons in the industry’s closet that GRNZ is doing its best to hide,” Appelbe said.

The latest incident comes as one of New Zealand's top greyhound trainers is being investigated by a racing regulator after dogs from his kennel reportedly showed up at a rehoming facility with injuries.

Canterbury-based John McInerney, who runs Homebush Hounds in Darfield, was also facing a charge of failing to comply with GRNZ’s health and welfare standards.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Greyhound owners get together to show how lovely the breed can be off the track. (Video first published June 2019)

“The industry is under mounting pressure, but instead of acknowledging and addressing its problems, GRNZ continues to operate with a lack of transparency over the harm and pain it's inflicting on dogs,” Appelbe said.

Epic Addi fell during the race and was assessed by a vet. The dog was found to have a displaced compound fracture of the right fore ulna and radius, along with soft tissue damage.

The steward's report for the race stated the dog was euthanised on humane grounds due to the “catastrophic nature” of the injury.

John Hawkins Greyhound Trainer John McInerney with Classy Baxter one of 38 Greyhounds that he races. (File photo)

“Animal welfare issues have been on the radar for the greyhound racing industry for close to a decade, and yet we still see dogs placed in harm’s way, either on the track or in the kennels,” Appelbe said.

Racing Minister Grant Robertson earlier placed the industry formally on notice.

“We think the evidence speaks for itself. He needs to make the call and ban greyhound racing,” Appelbe said.

GRNZ has been approached for comment.