Trainer who injected horse on race day banned for 21 months

Johnny Nevits had been scheduled to run at Addington Raceway on December 10 (file photo).

A Canterbury-based harness racing trainer has been temporarily banned from the industry for injecting a horse with a substance supposed to calm its nerves.

The Racing Integrity Board (RIB) this week banned Cameron Jones for 21 months, for injecting a horse on race day.

Harness racing rules state horses can’t have any substances injected – by either hypodermic or oral syringe – within a day of racing.

According to the summary of facts, Jones’ horse Johnny Nevits was scheduled to run in a race at Addington Raceway on December 10 last year.

Another trainer who also had a horse running at the race meet saw Jones holding an empty syringe, after loading the horse into a float to transport it to the racetrack.

The trainer – and two RIB investigators – then saw him put something into a wheelie bin.

At the track, Jones claimed he threw an empty vaping cannister in the bin, and that he hadn’t injected the horse with anything.

But a vet at Addington found what looked like an injection mark on Johnny Nevits’ jugular, and while investigators found a syringe in the bin, there were no vaping cannisters.

The decision said the amount of the substance left in the syringe was too small to analyse, and the horse tested negative for any banned substances.

“However, the informant contended that the only viable reason for administering a substance to a horse by hypodermic syringe, on race-day and shortly before a race, was to obtain some form of benefit,” the decision said.

RIB considered Jones’ offending was further aggravated by the “deceptive conduct he engaged in once his actions had been detected”.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Stable to Stirrup is an organisation working to rehome retired race horses in Canterbury. (First published May 7, 2021)

“This showed that he was clearly aware that his conduct was in breach of the rules... In his initial interview with an RIB Investigator, he maintained that he had not injected Johnny Nevits, and challenged the RIB to prove that he had.”

When he appeared before RIB adjudicators, Jones was apologetic, and said he wanted to “come clean”.

He said he lied because he was panicked he was going to lose his licence.

Jones claimed he gave an intramuscular injection of a peanut oil-based substance called Flexidine, mostly used to treat iodine deficiency.

He said Johnny Nevits was a nervous horse, and Flexidine helped keep him in a “good head space”.

The horse was meant to receive it earlier, but he had not been at the stables due to his partner giving birth to their first child, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Disgraced trainer Jesse Alford earlier received a racing ban, for injecting the same horse.

He emphasised he was “not trying to get an edge”.

The adjudicators decided while the substance injected into the horse was not banned, he still administered a substance to benefit the horse on race day – in this instance, “to enable the horse to settle during its race, and give of its best”.

Jones also lied to racing investigators, they wrote.

“This does make Mr Jones’ expression of remorse at the penalty hearing sound a little hollow.”

Johnny Nevits was one of two horses injected by disgraced harness racing trainer Jesse Alford last year.

Alford was banned for seven years after he was caught red-handed on February 25 as he injected two horses, Johnny Nevits and Jimmy Cannon, with a substance and tried to tube Johnny Nevits – two hours before they were due to race at Addington Raceway.

Tubing is an illegal process that allows a chemical solution to be administered to a horse to improve its stamina.

Johnny Nevits was transferred to Jones’ Woodend training facility after the doping scandal.