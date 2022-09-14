Invercargill race meeting cancelled because lack of horses

Long-time race goer Peter Kett can not recall a harness racing meeting being abandoned at Ascot Parke Raceway in Invercargill because of a lack of horses. [File photo].

An Invercargill harness race meeting has been cancelled because of a lack of horse numbers, and one racegoer believes it’s a first since he started attending Ascot Park in the 1950s.

The Invercargill Harness Racing Club had a 10-race meeting scheduled for Ascot Park Raceway on Friday but received just 43 nominations.

Southern Harness general manager Jason Broad said the horse numbers were so light that the club could not have even put on a reduced six-race meeting.

Broad has been involved since 1987 and could not recall having to cancel a meeting because of a lack of horses up until this week.

Peter Kett, who has been involved as a racing fan, owner, syndicate organisor, and administrator, took that one step further.

“I used to wag school in the late 1950s and go there. This is the first time in my history with the venue that we’ve had to can a meeting because of a lack of horses,” Kett said.

The cancellation came a week after the Wyndham Harness Racing Club mustered enough horse numbers for a six-race meeting.

Broad believed there were various reasons behind the struggle for horse nominations in Southland harness racing at the moment.

He acknowledged breeding numbers were down which meant horses getting to the races were down.

Breeding incentives had been put in place recently, but those horses would still be a few years away from racing, Broad said.

Ownership numbers were also something that could do with a boost.

“Back in the day a lot of farmers had their own horse and owned by themselves, so the syndicates is probably what we need these days.”

Broad added prior to Covid-19 they used to have a harness meeting in Southland every two weeks through to the middle of October, so scheduling a meeting just a week apart at this time of the year was a stretch.

A winter series with $20,000 races was introduced and only finished in July, and that also probably had an impact, Broad said.

“The horses went longer [in the year] than they normally would have, and they’ve obviously got to have some downtime at some point.”

Having to cancel the meeting has a financial impact on many. Whether it be the club, the Ascot Park Consortium which gets the hire fee, people that were to work at the race day, and trainers and owners.

Broad said he was working with Harness Racing New Zealand around trying to find another date in the calendar to schedule a replacement meeting for the Invercargill Harness Club.

He was confident horse numbers would bounce back soon.

“There were about 50 or 60 horses went around at the workouts last weekend at Winton and Wyndham, and there’s 35 horses at Winton [on Thursday] and Wyndham will race their workouts on Saturday. So the numbers are coming through, but obviously you can’t go to the races when you are not match fit.”