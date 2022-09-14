How Chris Waller went from battling Foxton horse trainer to an invite to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The Queen has begun her slow farewell to the people of Great Britain with her coffin coming to rest in Edinburgh for three nights.

He trained the wonder mare that was racing royalty, now a Kiwi horse trainer will mix with fellow mourners at Westminster Abbey to farewell Queen Elizabeth II.

Chris Waller, who grew up on his parents’ dairy farm near Foxton before taking up a career in the racing industry, knew the Queen well.

He has and still does, train horses owned by Her Majesty and reportedly spoke to her as often as weekly in recent years.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Chris Waller and James McDonald walk past a floral tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Rosehill Gardens last Saturday.

The pair are said to have bonded over their love of thoroughbred racing and Waller would update her regularly on horses she owned within his stable.

“She was a true horse person herself. Loved her animals, loved her riding,” Waller told Sky News Australia.

“I’ve been inundated with messages and well-wishes and… it’s just a very humbling experience that’s about to take place, and all for an amazing lady.”

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Chris Waller, James McDonald and former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen after Nature Strip won at Royal Ascot earlier this year.

Waller left his stables in Foxton in 2000 to test himself in the big time across the Tasman. It was little more than a pipe dream at the time as he maxed out credit cards and relied on his model girlfriend (now wife Stephanie) to be the breadwinner.

What has unfolded since the couple set up home in Australia has been one of the greatest Kiwi sporting export stories in recent memory. When you talk about Australia’s finest-ever horse trainers, the name Waller features somewhere in the top echelon of that conversation.

Like most racing fans, Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of the Waller-trained Winx, the champion mare who captured the racing world's attention for her four-year run of brilliance.

A freak of nature with an incredible will to win, Winx won 33 successive races to finish her career, with her farewell race fittingly being the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Of her 37 victories, 23 were at Group I level, including four straight Cox Plate victories.

The Wallers presented Her Majesty with a shoe from Winx’s final victory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes when they spent five hours with her over lunch at Royal Ascot.

“I had the pleasure of meeting her a few times and chatting to her on the phone,” Waller told Sky News Australia.

"Each and every time she just made you feel so warm."

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Winx, jockey Hugh Bowman and Chris Waller after the final race of the champion mare’s career.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed in a statement that Waller will be one of the country’s representatives at the Queen’s farewell early next week.

“At the Palace’s invitation, 10 Australians who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Prime Minister and Governor-General on September 19,” Albanese said.

”Chris Waller is a Hall of Fame horse trainer. Horses he has trained include the record breaking Winx as well as Chalk Stream, a UK born thoroughbred owned by Queen Elizabeth herself.”