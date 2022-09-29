At least 12 horses seized from Kaikōura harness racing breeder's property on welfare grounds

MPI, police, and horse rescue staff remove horses from Kaikōura's Donegal House on Thursday morning.

At least 12 horses have been seized from a Kaikōura harness racing breeder’s property, in a major operation involving government officials and rescue teams.

Police, Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) staff, vets, and staff from a standardbred retraining and re-homing charity were at Donegal House – a well-known Irish pub and accommodation site, run by standardbred breeder Murray Boyd – on Thursday.

MPI’s director of compliance services Gary Orr said after an enforcement order issued by the court, staff had removed horses from a Kaikōura property “to ensure their welfare needs are properly met”.

“MPI is unable to comment further about this matter as it is currently before the court.”

A police spokesperson said officers were there to help MPI “with a stock uplift”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Helpers coax a young horse towards waiting horse trucks at Donegal House near Kaikōura, where MPI staff were uplifting horses.

Stuff understands serious welfare concerns had been raised about horses at the property.

There were three large horse trucks at the scene, and people could be seen loading about a dozen horses into them.

About 16 more, many visibly thin, were huddled around large hay feeders in paddocks in front of the property.

More horses could be heard around the property. It’s understood there were about 50 on the grounds.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police at Donegal House near Kaikoura, where MPI staff were uplifting horses.

One mare at the scene had a young foal at foot, and others appeared to be pregnant.

A young horse which managed to escape had to be coaxed out of the bushes by staff from Stable To Stirrup, a charitable trust based just out of Christchurch which specialises in working with standardbred horses.

They could be seen at Donegal House assisting MPI with the uplift, and caring for the horses.

According to information from Harness Racing NZ (HRNZ) records, Boyd was last licenced as a trainer in 2014.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Horses being loaded onto waiting horse trucks.

But the breeder had big winners coming from his stable as recently as 2016, like New Zealand Harness Jewels winner Donegal Bettorgretch.

Boyd also raced successful pacer Donegal Delight, who won $228,988 racing in New Zealand and Australia. HRNZ records show she is still in his ownership.

HRNZ and the SPCA have been approached for comment.

Kaikōura District Council’s district licensing committee (DLC) confirmed Donegal House’s liquor licence and manager’s licence were both set for public hearings.

Stuff Murray Boyd celebrating in 2016 after Donegal Bettorgretch's win at the Harness Jewels in Cambridge (file photo).

A spokesperson said hearing dates had been set for earlier this month, , Boyd had been notified, and disclosures made in accordance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

“However, the lawyer for the applicant requested a delay to proceeding to allow sufficient time to prepare for the hearing.

“In the interest of justice, the DLC set aside the original date and is working with all parties to identify a new date for the hearing.”

Donegal House was profiled by Stuff’s Neat Places column in 2017, which called it one of the “coolest” Irish pubs in the country.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Boyd runs popular Kaikōura Irish pub Donegal House. (File photo)

It was described as “a family pub with a rich history, which is proudly on display”.

“Still owned by descendants of the Irish emigrants who fled the great famine, this is a fitting destination for the whole family.”

A hand-painted family tree had pride of place in the courtyard, and black and white photos lined the walls – this is a treasure trove of the Irish settler family's memories.