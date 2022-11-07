Owner of Cup horse will watch from track side after suspension denies him chance of dream ride

Auckland-trained Copy That wins the 2021 NZ Trotting Cup at Addington for driver Blair Orange.

It’s the stuff of dreams – reed, train and drive your horse to win the most prestigious harness racing challenge in New Zealand.

Except Colin DeFilippi will be confined to watching his horse from the grandstand on Cup Day.

Last week DeFilippi was ecstatic at the prospect of driving a horse he bred in his last ever IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway on Tuesday.

But a suspension penalty from a previous race saw him lose his chance and the shot at the $600,000 stake.

A veteran of the circuit, Canterbury based DeFilippi has been training and driving horses for 49 years.

After burying his brother last week he was hoping this year would be the one in which he won – at the reins of his own horse.

To do so is rare in the history of the cup and was something DeFilippi had dreamed of since he was a boy.

A popular driver, his suspension by the Racing Integrity Board (RIB) has been met with animosity from the racing fraternity, with some jockeys proclaiming they would sit out the race to show their anger at the decision.

However, DeFilippi doesn’t want his suspension to mar the event he has always revered, and said he would rather see Harness Racing New Zealand deal with what he believes are ridiculous rules around whipping.

Addington Raceway/Supplied Coin DeFilippi will have to watch his horse from the grandstand after he was denied the chance to drive in the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup.

From the outset the RIB, which met with DeFilippi on Saturday at Riccarton Racecourse, made clear there was “no suggestion” that he had driven in a manner that “abuses any welfare issues”.

Nonetheless, his appeal to defer the suspension from racing from November 1 to November 10 following a whip infringement penalty was denied.

DeFilippi was charged with using his whip with more than a wrist-flicking motion while piloting the horse Happy Place in Kaikōura last Monday.

Chief stipendiary steward Nigel McIntyre said DeFilippi used his whip 10 to 12 times in the last phase of the race.

Under whip rules that were introduced in 2020, drivers must not use a whip excessively and can only apply the whip in a wrist-only flicking motion that does not engage with the shoulder of the horse.

DeFilippi doesn’t deny he’s fallen foul of the rule for the second time in six months, but pleaded with the appeal board to allow him to serve his suspension after the New Zealand Trotting Cup on Tuesday.

A passionate driver and breeder of horses, he felt a lifetime of racing came down to this year's Cup – which he believed his own horse, Heza Sport, had a chance of winning.

The refusal to defer the suspension comes at the same time he buried his brother Mike last week – a fellow harness racing stalwart.

A stunned DeFilippi said he just wanted “consistency” from the RIB and quoted previous more lenient penalty infringements for similar offences, a discrepancy he deemed “inconsistent”.

Stuff DeFilippi said racing Heza Sport was not about the money. The IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup was “iconic” and something every driver dreamed about.

Through his lawyer, DeFilippi raised a previous finding from the RIB that allowed Natalie Rasmussen to be fined $1000 for excessive use of the whip rather than suspended.

In response, the appeal board said rules were different when Rasmussen’s complaint was heard in 2018.

They said the ruling was under “different parameters” when rules required anything more than 10 whip strokes to be assessed. Under that system, Rasmussen was penalised for one extra stroke.

DeFilippi was emotional when he spoke about the importance of racing in the Cup.

He said his wife Julie had told him the suspension was “not nothing” after he suggested they put the setback into perspective, after the loss of his brother.

“It’s your life,” she told him. “You’ve spent the last 50 years doing what you love. That’s why we won’t go on holiday because you won’t leave your horses because they come first.”

DeFilippi said the suspension had affected him to the point he had nearly had a car accident on the way to the hearing.

“It’s taken its toll.”

All he asked for was consistency from race stewards, he said.

“And for the penalty to meet the crime. And I don’t believe either of those have been adhered to.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF This year’s Cup day is expected to attract huge crowds after Covid-19 restricted the event in previous years.

DeFilippi was frustrated that another driver, Matthew Williamson, will drive in the Cup despite breaching the same whip rule at the same Kaikōura meet.

Because Williamson left the track before his case could be heard, his suspension does not kick in until after the Cup, leading DeFilippi to lament his own decision to plead guilty on the day and face the music.

“All I was trying to do is to do the right thing.”

Yesterday, a pragmatic DeFilippi was busy getting Heza Sport ready for the race of a lifetime. The horse will now be driven by Bob Butt – with DeFilippi saying the field is wide open this year.

“It’s probably the most even Cup field I’ve seen in 15 years.”