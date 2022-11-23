Banned harness trainer apologises publicly for first time

Nigel McGrath holds the Riverton Cup he won at Ascot Park Invercargill in the heyday of his career.

The harness racing industry is in uproar over a dispensation granted to former high-profile trainer Nigel McGrath who was banned for eight years for cheating in 2020.

But in a surprise move on Tuesday night, McGrath, speaking publicly for the first time in five years, said he had withdrawn his application to break in yearlings on a restricted basis.

“I have made this decision for my family, my personal wellbeing and for harness racing. The last thing I wanted was to create a stir,” he told Stuff.

Harness racing has been in uproar since dispensation was granted this month to allow the formerly highly successful trainer to break and gait horses after he was banned in 2020.

Trainers bombarded the board of Harness Racing New Zealand (HRNZ) with letters and emails demanding the decision made this month be revisited. Some say the issue has brought unhappiness with industry management to a head.

The controversy comes as Harness Racing celebrates New Zealand Cup Day’s (Addington) turnover of $7.5 million, the largest by any code for a New Zealand race meeting over the last 10 years.

McGrath said the withdrawal was a reaction to the “unfortunate social media commentaries” on the approval.

“At no time was my application to include the jogging or pre-training of horses. It was solely for permission to break in yearlings with strict guidelines prepared by the CEO of HRNZ relating to numbers and stage of yearling preparation before they were to be passed to a trainer. Given this opportunity, my intentions were to break in two to three yearlings at any one time.

“It’s been nearly three years since I foolishly breached the HRNZ rules. There is not a day that goes by during which I don’t regret my actions at that time, and I’m truly sorry to those that have been affected, especially my family.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff McGrath drives a winner at Addington in 2020.

McGrath, a prominent Canterbury harness racing identity with 570 wins, was disqualified from holding a training licence in July 2020 after he was caught red-handed “tubing” a horse on a March race day the same year.

He was also found to have obstructed a racecourse inspector and to have refused to supply information. An assistant told investigators it wasn’t the first time he and McGrath had “tubed” a horse, although he later said the statement was made under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

At a meeting on November 7, the board HRNZ board approved an application by McGrath to break and gait yearling (up to 2 years old) horses.

Tom Lee/Stuff Former school principal John Coulam became chairperson of HRNZ in 2016 and promised to stamp on any unlawful activity.

The board appears to be keeping silent on the issue. Chairperson John Coulam did not respond to messages and board member Cam Bray, a bloodstock auctioneer, said he could not comment but would not say why and then hung up. Another board member, Auckland and Canterbury trainer Robert Dunn, also did not respond to a message. HRNZ chief executive Gary Woodham did not reply either. The board meets again on December 2.

McGrath's application followed a law change passed last year that removed a blanket prohibition on a disqualified person breaking or gaiting any horse. Gaiting is teaching a horse to pace or trot. Some sources say the rule change was pushed through in murky circumstances.

The change said the prohibition could be lifted if the board gave written consent.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Stuff spoke to punters about their outfit choices at the NZ Trotting Cup in Addington on November 8.

Trainer Michael House said he had never seen senior Canterbury trainers so unified by any issue.

“This industry is based on integrity and this is just a shocking look. Trainers are up in arms. Nigel had his chance at redemption and now needs to man up and do his time. There are plenty of other jobs he could do.”

Harness racing doyen Mark Jones said he had “never seen or heard the entire industry stand up so strong together against something that isn’t right”.

“No-one has anything personal against Nigel but whoever supported this have let the industry down... it sends completely the wrong message,” he said.

“If they are going to make an exemption for Nigel they have to do it for lots of others that have been penalised. Who is next?”

McGrath, who is widely regarded as a charming and hugely talented horseman, was previously penalised for cheating when he was found guilty in 2004 of administering the performance enhancing substance Blue Magic (propantheline bromide). He was disqualified for 18 months, reduced by five months on appeal.

In February 2020 he was suspended from driving for six months for breaching racing rules.