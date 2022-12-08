Christmas at the Races: 'Naked paddock' to multi-million dollar event

Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew, left, and marketing manager Vicki-Rae Robinson at Ascot Park Raceway on Thursday ahead of the Christmas at the Races to be held on Saturday.

Just over 12 years ago the Southland Racing Club was allocated a December racing date by national officials.

As a result, Invercargill’s Christmas at the Races event was born. Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew acknowledged it was a relatively low-key start.

“It was a paddock, it was pretty naked. The concept of putting marquees up and selling marques to customers was pretty new.”

Fast-forward to 2022 and the Christmas at the Races was one of Southland’s biggest annual events and has been for several years now.

As of Thursday morning, 3800 people had pre-booked to attend Saturday’s Christmas at the Races meeting at the Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill.

Bellew expected the crowd figure would end up at about 4500 on Saturday, with 86 marques on course catering for various groups.

It’s become a popular Christmas work-do option. Bellew guessed 60% of those at the December race meeting attended because of an end-of-year work function.

“It’s a multi-million dollar event now. We are in the hole for over half a million dollars now. We don’t insure, we self-insure, we take calculated risks and our risk management process is pretty good.”

Maintaining interest in large events over a sustained period can be a challenge, but to date, Invercargill’s Christmas at the Races has held firm.

“I’ve certainly been waiting for our star to dull a wee bit. I’m pleasantly surprised it hasn’t,” Bellew said.

“We don’t take it for granted. We’ve got the best racing date in Southland, we’ve got to be responsible with that. We’ve probably gone from a very reactive club to a proactive club. We protect the date and lobby for the date every year.”

Bellew admitted the Southland Racing Club was no longer now just a racing club, given the enormity of putting together “the city’s biggest party”.

He said they were now a hospitality provider as well, although racing remained its top priority.

“We are dealing with New Zealand Police, we are dealing with the fire brigade, we are dealing with the city council, we are closing roads, we are putting up booze bans on streets within three blocks of it.

“The whole host responsibility and being a hospitality provider, it’s huge, it’s colossal. It’s just gone so far.”

The annual Christmas at the Races event was the club’s “hay-making day”, in terms of bringing in revenue to help the club at other times of the year.

But Bellew said it was more than just generating money, it was a chance for people to “de-stress” after a stressful year. The club this year has also aligned itself with Mike King’s Gumbott Friday charity.

In each of the eight races on Saturday, one jockey will wear specially designed Gumboot Friday silks and if that jockey’s horse runs in the top three a donation will be made to charity.

At the end of the day current and former All Blacks Damian MacKenzie, Anton Lienart-Brown, and Stephen Donald will sign those silks, and they will be auctioned off.

The rugby trio, who together started RTD company Grins, will be on course on Saturday.

The first race on Saturday is scheduled to take place at 12.20pm.