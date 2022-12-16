Young jockey who died in race had 'passion, determination and commitment' to the sport

The racing industry is in shock at the death of Megan Taylor.

New Zealand Olympic equestrian Jonelle Price had been in touch with Megan Taylor only a couple of days before the young jockey died after a serious fall in a race.

Taylor, 26, an apprentice jockey, died after the incident on Thursday afternoon at Ashburton Raceway.

Price was in shock after hearing the news, and said: “There will be a huge void for all those who knew her.”

Taylor was riding Red Orchid in race two, which had 14 runners. Three other jockeys were caught in the fall, which happened just after 1pm. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Trackside TV footage of the race showed Taylor’s mount appear to be squeezed in a gap with horses on either side, before Red Orchid crashed to the track and the other three were unable to avoid a collision.

Ashburton Raceway declined to comment, and the meeting was abandoned. WorkSafe has been notified and a police spokesperson said Taylor’s death will be referred to the coroner.

Taylor started her career in racing 18 months ago after returning from Europe, where she had spent two years working for New Zealand Olympic equestrian couple Tim and Jonelle Price, helping them prepare their horses for the prestigious Burghley Horse Trials.

Taylor, fourth from the right in a red helmet, was riding Red Orchid in the second race of the meeting at Ashburton.

Price remembered Taylor as someone who went “a million miles an hour”.

“Everything she did [was] flat out with passion, determination and commitment.”

Price said she looks back fondly on her time working alongside Taylor, calling it a “privilege”.

“The first thing you think of when you think of Megan is she was just such a positive energy to have around, such a vibrant person.

“We knew first-hand what energy she could bring to a place, and it was just really fun watching her, albeit from afar, what she was taking to the racing world, and she looked to be creating a real buzz around her apprenticeship.”

Price said they were “very sad” when Taylor had to leave the UK when her visa ran out.

“We were so sad to see her go, but equally we have watched her transition into the racing industry, and we were just so excited for her, she really looked like she was just totally made for the job.

“Our thoughts are very much with her family,” Price said.

Megan Taylor, pictured in the red helmet in a previous race, died after a crash at Ashburton Raceway on Thursday.

Red Orchid, a four-year-old chestnut mare, is trained by husband and wife team John and Karen Parsons, of Balcairn.

The couple were not at the Ashburton meeting, but Karen Parsons spoke to Taylor just before the race started.

“I was talking to Megan about two minutes before she got on the horse. She was on top of the.....” she said, breaking down and clearly upset as she spoke to Stuff.

“It's devastating news. She was a lovely girl, a real nice girl.”

Thomas Merrin grew up as close friends with Taylor and said he didn’t believe the news of her death until he heard it on the radio.

It was “a massive kick” he said.

The race meet at Ashburton Raceway was abandoned just after 1pm after Taylor's fatal fall.

Merrin said her time working with the Price family in Europe was the highlight of Taylor’s life.

“She had the time of her life and absolutely loved working for them, one of the best choices she ever made, she reckoned.”

Merrin said in their many years of friendship they got up to “plenty of trouble making” together, always in hysterics.

“There was never a dull moment, she was amazing,” he said.

Codie White remembers meeting Taylor in 2018 when she also moved to England to work and groom for the Prices.

White said she was a young and homesick 18-year-old who Taylor took under her wing.

“She was like a big sister to me,” White said.

“She helped me through, and I had the best year of my life working alongside her.”