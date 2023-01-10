Racing industry charges jockey with careless riding in race in which Megan Taylor was killed

The Racing Integrity Board (RIB) has charged an apprentice jockey with careless riding in the race in which another apprentice jockey, Megan Taylor, was killed at Ashburton last month.

Taylor, 23, was riding Red Orchid in the second race at the Ashburton thoroughbred meeting on December 16, when the horse fell after appearing to get squeezed between other horses.

Three other jockeys fell from their horses in a domino effect, with two of them, Samantha Wynne and Tina Comignaghi, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries they are now recuperating from. Apprentice Diego Montes D'Oca (not the rider who has been charged) also fell from his horse in the incident that occurred 350 metres from the finish line.

The board said on Tuesday it had charged an apprentice jockey with careless riding as a result of its investigation into the race. It did not identify the jockey.

RIB chief executive Mike Clement told Stuff the decision not to name the apprentice jockey was due to sensitivity.

“Given the fact that it’s a young rider and there was a death of another rider involved, I’m leaving the naming of the rider to the adjudicative panel that sits over top of the case.

“They are almost certainly going to say that there’s no reason not to name the [charged] rider,” Clement said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The December 15 incident at the Ashburton Raceway occurred 350 metres before the winning post.

“But I think it’s best done in a controlled environment as opposed to an uncontrolled one, that’s my rationale,” he said.

“The industry wants there to be transparency, it’s not a matter of hiding these things, it’s just a matter of being sensitive at the moment.”

Clement said the adjudicative panel is in the process of being assigned but no exact timeframe for a hearing could yet be given.

The charged jockey is not currently stood down or suspended but has not ridden since the incident.

Careless riding is considered by racing authorities to be failing to act with the necessary prudence, or level of care, that could be reasonably expected.

It may arise from inattention to take reasonable care, rather than being consciously deliberate.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Police at the Ashburton Raceway on December 15.

It has a lower grading than reckless riding, in which a jockey is said to be heedless or indifferent to the danger or peril of the consequence of their actions.

Top jockey Sam Weatherley was suspended for nine weeks in September for reckless riding, which racing authorities ruled caused the incident that led to the death of fellow rider Taiki Yanagida.

Yanagida, 28, died in Waikato Hospital on August 9, six days after he fell from his horse was involved in a fall during a race at Cambridge Racecourse.

Weatherley did not intend there to be a fall or other consequences from what he did, the RIB committee dealing with his charge said.

“But he displayed a cavalier attitude indifferent to the consequences that would occur.”