Mistreatment of horses will 'haunt' disqualified trainer for the rest of her life

A West Coast horse trainer has been banned from training race horses for 10 years for mistreating six animals in her care.

Trainer Jessica Jane Neale pleaded guilty to two charges of not providing six horses with adequate nutrition, resulting in one horse that was not given veterinary care being euthanised, and five others being taken by the SPCA.

A Racing Integrity Board (RIB) decision says the offending happening between July 2 and August 2, 2022, at Awatuna, between Hokitika and Greymouth.

Neale, 33, had been a licensed trainer since August 2020 and lived near Moana.

She had six thoroughbred horses stabled at the Omoto Racecourse until the Greymouth Jockey Club asked her to move them in June 2022 because none were “in work”. She moved them to a block of land at Awatuna.

The RIB decision says Neale had a “general ambivalence regarding the horses’ welfare” and only checked them once. Her husband also checked them once, but a neighbour became concerned about their condition and contacted the SPCA and Neale.

Neale blamed the weather and dehydration for the horses’ swollen legs.

Another neighbour rang the SPCA when they heard a distressed horse, and offered Neale the use of another paddock to feed the horses.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Jessica Jane Neale did not give her six horses access to adequate food.

SPCA inspectors and a vet visited the property on August 2 and seized all six animals.

The vet said all the horses had excessive rain scald lesions and no food with any nutritional value was available to the horses.

“The property was totally unsuitable for six thoroughbreds in winter and comprised mainly gorse, scrub and native bush... The land was wet and muddy with an unfenced stream and pond and numerous drainage ditches covered in scrub,” the RIB decision says.

The 7-month-old gelding had a significant penis injury, at least a week old, and had to be euthanised. The vet said adequate supervision would have led to earlier and more successful treatment.

An autopsy revealed the horse had been malnourished for more than a month.

The remaining five horses were all treated for malnutrition, rain scald and severe lice infestation. They returned to full health.

Rain scald is a skin infection caused by bacteria, normally dormant in the skin, activated when the skin is compromised, usually when wet or moist for prolonged periods.

Neale told the RIB she treated the horses for lice three times, and had believed a former employee was feeding the horses.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff SPCA inspectors and a vet visited the property where six horses were not being looked after. (File photo)

She did not attend the hearing as there was nothing she could say, she said.

“She said that she had done the best she could ‘under shitty conditions with limited time and option(s)’,” the decision says.

Neale told the board the situation had destroyed her life and her career, and she accepted she failed in her responsibility to the horses.

“She said she has to live with this, and it will haunt her for the rest of her life. Finally, she said, she would accept a lifetime ban from racing.”