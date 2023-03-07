Apprentice jockey Denby-Rose Tait suspended for six weeks for careless riding

An apprentice jockey has been suspended for six weeks for careless riding in a race in which another apprentice, Megan Taylor, died last year.

A Racing Integrity Board adjudication committee found a charge of careless riding in a race at Ashburton had been proved.

The defendant, apprentice jockey Denby-Rose Tait, denied the careless riding charge at a hearing in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The committee comprising Jane Lovell-Smith (chair) and Gavin Jones, found after assessing evidence that the case brought by the Racing Integrity Board had been proved and that the degree of carelessness had been in the medium range.

* Racing industry charges jockey with careless riding in race in which Megan Taylor was killed



Tait has been suspended from race riding for six weeks, effective from March 10 to until the close of racing on April 20.

Lovell-Smith, a district court judge, said in announcing the suspension that both counsel suggested a starting point of four weeks' suspension “with an uplift of two weeks” due to the fall of the riders was appropriate.

The committee considered “mitigating factors” should be taken into account including Tait's youth, inexperience and the fact that although she had had “a very short career before this incident”, she had not incurred any other charges.

Taylor was riding Red Orchid in the second race at the Ashburton thoroughbred meeting on December 15, when the horse fell after appearing to get squeezed between other horses.

Three other jockeys fell from their horses in a domino effect, with two of them, Samantha Wynne and Tina Comignaghi, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries they are now recuperating from.

Apprentice Diego Montes de Oca also fell from his horse in the incident that occurred 350 metres from the finish line.

The RIB case did not directly relate to Taylor's death. The case hinged on whether Tait had made a deliberate decision to move her horse outwards or whether the horse had reacted to contact from a mount ridden by another jockey Kavish Chowdhoory.

Expert witnesses were produced by the RIB, as the informant, and the defence, led by counsel Phillip Cornegé.

