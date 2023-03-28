Group I winner Tokyo Tycoon from Te Akau Racing returns positive drug test

Tokyo Tycoon won the Karaka Million and the Group I Sistema Stakes during his two-year-old season.

One of New Zealand’s most exciting young racehorses has returned a positive test for a banned race day substance.

Tokyo Tycoon, an unbeaten two-year-old from the prominent Te Akau stable, tested positive for meloxicam – a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory medication that is not permitted to be in a horse’s system on race day – in a post-race swab after his Group I win in the Sistema Stakes at Pukekohe on March 11.

With five wins from as many starts, the Karaka Million winner has already banked more than $800,000 in stakes.

Te Akau Racing is a dominant player in New Zealand thoroughbred racing with its principal David Ellis being a significant buyer of yearlings and trainer Mark Walker being regarded as one of the best in the business.

Te Akau Racing announced the positive test with a statement on Tuesday.

“We are extremely disappointed to be advised by the Racing Integrity Board (RIB) that Tokyo Tycoon has returned a positive post-race result for a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory medication following the Group I Sistema Stakes.

“This news has come as an enormous shock as we have trained 155 winners this year in New Zealand alone, 30 at Group level, and every other horse has delivered a 100% clear post-race result,” the statement read.

Te Akau said it was working closely and co-operatively with the RIB to ascertain how the positive has occurred.

Te Akau described the positive result as a mystery because meloxicam has never been prescribed to Tokyo Tycoon.

“The post-race result indicates the presence of meloxicam which is commonly used within the industry and is administered as an anti-inflammatory medication post-gallop,” the statement read.

“This treatment was not prescribed to Tokyo Tycoon making this result a mystery.”

If Tokyo Tycoon is disqualified from the Sistema Stakes – as is normal practice when a horse returns a positive test – the Stephen Marsh-trained Ulanova, who finished second, would be promoted to first place.

