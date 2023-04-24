Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after horror race fall in Victoria

Prominent Australian jockey Dean Holland has died following a race fall on Monday.

The 34-year-old was originally reported to have been airlifted to a Melbourne hospital in a critical condition after his horse was one of two that fell during the first race at Donald – a small town to the north-west of Melbourne.

Victoria police confirmed his death just after 4pm (6pm NZT).﻿

"Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a jockey in Donald," a police statement said.

"The male was riding in a race at a track on Racecourse Road when he fell around 1.30pm (3.30pm NZT). He was worked on by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

"Work Safe have been notified and will investigate. The death is not being treated as suspicious.﻿"

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images Dean Holland won the Group I Newmarket Handicap at Flemington last month aboard In Secret.

He is survived by his wife and four children.﻿

Holland won a Group 1 Newmarket Handicap and had more than 1000 career wins to his name, totalling more than A$32 million (NZ$38.8m) in prize money for connections.

﻿On Monday he was aboard Headingley in the 1000m opening race when his mount shifted inwards and then fell as the field turned into the straight.

That caused Time To Rumble to also fall, but its jockey Alana Kelly was able to get up and walk back to the mounting yard virtually unscathed.

﻿Stewards made the decision to abandon the entire rest of the meeting as a helicopter was called to transport Holland to Melbourne.

It is the latest in a string of serious falls at Victorian meetings in recent times.

﻿Leading Melbourne jockeys Ethan Brown, Jamie Kah, Teo Nugent, and Craig Williams all spent time in hospital following falls at major meetings.

Williams has since returned to riding.﻿

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.