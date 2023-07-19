Greyhound handler fined $1200 for abusing two dogs and assaulting trainer

Alysha Waretini has been fined for three charges while on a 15-month ban from greyhound racing. (File photo)

A licensed greyhound handler banned for 15 months after a greyhound tested positive for methamphetamine has been fined $1200 for abusing two dogs and assaulting a trainer.

An animal rights group says it is appalled the Racing Integrity Board did not impose a harsher penalty after finding Alysha Waretini guilty of three misconduct charges that all occurred at an Addington Raceway meet on February 28 – just weeks before she was banned for the positive drug test.

The first dog was forcefully thrown into a swabbing kennel, causing it to hit its head on the wall. The second dog was picked up by the neck and thrown a metre away from the lure.

Waretini’s behaviour on the day was described by the board as being “erratic” and “reactionary”.

READ MORE:

* Greyhound racing 'no longer viable', decision delayed on its future

* Greyhound dies after suffering 'catastrophic injuries' during Auckland race

* Harness trainer charged with administering substance to horse on race day



She was also found guilty of assaulting a trainer by shoulder barging him when walking the greyhounds down the alleyway.

Waretini was invited to put in a submission before the board decided on a penalty. The board said it received an email that featured a series of emojis crying with laughter.

“Ironic how integrity is in the name of which you work for but there is absolutely no integrity whatsoever I find that hilarious,” her email said.

“Ruining an innocent person’s life but I tell you this the good always finishes on top so just be certain karma will come for you all and karma’s biggest hate is exactly the way I feel I have been treated by you all.”

In its decision, the board’s adjudicative committee urged Waretini to seek support, particularly if she wanted any ongoing future in the industry.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The dog racing industry is under pressure from animal welfare group SAFE.

“The response received from [Waretini] as to submissions on penalty, coupled with her failure to attend the substantive hearing, which was convened in person following her indication that she wished to defend the charges, demonstrate an attitude that could be described as something bordering contemptuous,” it said.

It imposed a starting point of $500 fine on each charge but reduced each by $100 because they all happened on the same day.

The board noted Waretini had two previous behaviour-related charges. She was fined $500 in April 2022 for failing to follow a steward’s directive to wear a face covering while in the kennel block. She was also fined $750 in November 2018 for using improper, insulting and offensive language towards a steward.

She was ordered to pay costs of $850 for hte latest charges.

Animal welfare group SAFE’s campaign manager, Anna de Roo, said it was disturbing that a deliberate act of abuse received such weak penalties.

TVNZ SPCA Rescue follows SPCA Inspectors as they work to help abused and abandoned animals around Aotearoa.

“These penalties will be little deterrence. And considering the significant and continual animal welfare failings of the greyhound racing industry, there needs to be stronger penalties,” she said.

Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty previously said he was considering a ban on the industry but a final decision was unlikely before this year’s general election. In 2021, the sport was told improving welfare should be a priority due to serious concerns about high injury and death rates among the dogs.

De Roo said she was concerned a greyhound handler had once again escaped prosecution under the Animal Welfare Act by the SPCA, Ministry for Primary Industries and police.

“It’s incredibly distressing that greyhounds continue to be subjected to cruel treatment in the racing industry. Four separate reviews over 10 years have all uncovered significant animal welfare concerns, and the abuse cases continue to stack up.”

A poll carried out by an independent research company on behalf of the SPCA last year found 74% of New Zealanders were behind a ban on greyhound racing.