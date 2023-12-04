Explore Lexus Urban Polo 2024: sport, style, music and more

The Lexus Urban Polo will take place in Christchurch at Hagley Park on Saturday, February 10, while in Auckland the event will be held at Auckland Domain on Saturday March 9.

One of the most in-demand events of the Aotearoa summer, the Lexus Urban Polo brings the excitement of one of the world's most exhilarating sports to the central city - along with music, fashion, and food — for the ultimate day out.

In Christchurch the event will take place at Hagley Park on Saturday, February 10, while in Auckland stylish crowds will gather in the iconic Auckland Domain on Saturday March 9 for a day of fun in the sun. Part of an international series that takes place in New Zealand and Singapore (and soon, Australia), it's the perfect excuse to get dressed up and celebrate with friends, as well as for corporates to make their mark on the landscape in stunning marquees. And as well as watching the polo matches play out, you can stomp the divots, try polo for yourself atop specially built hitting boxes, meet the players, check out the DJs on the main stage, sample some of the city's top cuisine and sip on your choice of ice-cold beverage as the sun sets.

SUPPLIED For the ultimate Lexus Urban Polo experience, secure one of the highly sought after private marquees, with premium seating, garden umbrellas and your own picketed courtyard to be close to all the action.

For the ultimate Lexus Urban Polo experience, secure one of the highly sought after private marquees, with premium seating, garden umbrellas and your own picketed courtyard, so close to all the action within an exclusive area only accessible to marquee holders and guests. Offering a chic, comfortable and sheltered place for your guests to relax in style and mingle with the other marquee attendees on the promenade walkway, there's also the option of customising your space for a truly elevated experience, which long-time marquee guests Centuria Capital have been doing for some time.

SUPPLIED The premium position of the marquees allows you to be up close to all the action.

Centuria and a selection of their top clients return year after year, and the team is renowned for truly pulling out all the stops when it comes to creating the ultimate boutique marquee experience. Highly anticipated by their guests, Mark Francis, CEO, Centuria NZ, says: "The event is always a great brand positioning opportunity – entertaining and building relationships with valued stakeholders, with fast-paced polo, great food, drinks, and company. The Centuria marquee is intended to convey a sophisticated yet understated vibe – an oasis where our guests can relax and mingle while taking in all the action going on out front."

SUPPLIED Zeisha Fremaux is one of Australasia’s most in-demand DJs, and is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Francis also ensures that the yearly event includes a charitable initiative for Centuria's guests to support, alongside the chance to get up close to the action on the field. "Thanks to the generosity of our guests, we raised over $11,000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ at this year's event, with a silent auction going on throughout the afternoon," he says. Auction items included a signed All Blacks jersey, along with a Pink Ribbon basket and gift pack courtesy of Zuru, and the team is looking to top that figure in 2024.

Zeisha Fremaux is one of Australasia's most in-demand DJs, an award-winning artist who has played at the Lexus Urban Polo over the past few years. She's also currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and facing yet another surgery in early 2024 after an initial diagnosis in June of 2022.

SUPPLIED One of the most in-demand events of the Aotearoa summer, the Lexus Urban Polo brings the excitement of one of the world’s most exhilarating sports to the central city.

Voted best DJ in the country by DJANEMAG several years running, Zeisha has had to put her love for performing on hold; and credits the support of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ for helping her navigate a relentlessly challenging journey. "I was supported by BCFNZ with help through calls from the lovely nurses who were able to answer any questions around my symptoms and any questions I had around my treatments and care," she says, calling their support "invaluable to myself and to my whānau."

SUPPLIED The Champion Pony at the Lexus Urban Polo 2023.

"It's absolutely vital that BCFNZ exists," she adds, "and what people often don't realise is that in addition to the nurses, they print all the pamphlets that are around clinics all over New Zealand and also supply things like seatbelt straps to help you after surgery, the bags to carry your toiletries in for the many hospital visits, woolly breast inserts… and all of this without receiving any government funding."

"All these things matter in making life a little bit easier when you're going through a diagnosis and treatment and that's important, because so many things change for you during and following that, and it can be truly overwhelming."

For more info or to book a Private Marquee at the Lexus Urban Polo visit: https://www.urbanpolo.co.nz/ticketing-options or telephone: 09 217 4664.