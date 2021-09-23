Investigation launched into safety of greyhound track at Whanganui

Greyhound racing at Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui has been suspended.

Animal activists are pleased to see the suspension of greyhound racing at Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui for safety reasons.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand indefinitely suspended racing at the venue on Thursday, having made the decision in consultation with the Racing Integrity Board after safety concerns with the track.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand chief executive Glenda Hughes said in a release the health and welfare of its greyhounds was paramount.

An independent assessment and review of the Whanganui track will be “urgently” conducted.

“We will use the findings of the assessment to implement the changes necessary to ensure that the track provides consistently safe footing for our greyhounds,” Hughes said.

Greyhound Protection League spokesman Aaron Cross was pleased with the racing suspension.

“It’s going to mean a lot less dogs injured. Hatrick was one of the worst.”

He said there were six dog injuries at a meeting at the venue last week and there had been four leg breaks since racing minister Grant Robertson put the industry on notice earlier this month for animal safety.

“I don’t think it’s an activity that can ever be made safe,” Cross said.

He said greyhound racing was “inherently dangerous” and the only safe solution was to stop racing.

“The industry may have backed themselves into a corner because if they resume racing and have more injuries, what then?”

SAFE spokesman Will Appelbe said the suspension of racing was a good result, but it was too late for the “countless” dogs who had already been injured and killed at the track in the past year.

“It’s appalling that the Greyhound Racing New Zealand has waited nine months to take action at this track, especially given the heightened scrutiny of the industry.”

Since SAFE first called for the closure of the Whanganui track in January, 196 dogs have been injured and a further four dogs were killed, a release from SAFE said.

The release said the suspension announcement followed three races where multiple injuries occurred over three “shocking” races in the past week, where 11 dogs have been injured.

“SAFE called for races to be suspended and investigated at Hatrick Raceway in January 2021 following a deadly summer at the track. Five dogs were killed during a four-week period.

Hughes said Greyhound Racing New Zealand continually monitored and assessed activities at all its tracks, with the care of the dogs the priority.

In the past year racing has been abandoned nine times because of concerns for the dogs. Each time the governing body has worked to fix the problem.

“Due to the varying and ongoing nature of these issues we are not confident that no further issues may occur. Hence, we have suspended the use of the track until we can regain this confidence.

“We are currently working to bring together experts both local and international to assess and recommend what action should be taken.”

She said the organisation would wait for the review’s recommendations before making any decisions.

The racing calendar will be revised.

Robertson told Stuff he thanked the Racing Integrity Board for recommending the suspension and Greyhound Racing New Zealand for acting on it.

“In response to the review of greyhound racing carried out by Sir Bruce Robertson, I have asked the Racing Integrity Board to identify a set of indicators to assess whether the industry is improving data recording, transparency and animal welfare, reporting back to me by the end of next year.

“As I have said previously: if the greyhound racing industry does not make the improvements needed, it risks being closed down.”

Whanganui Greyhound Racing Club president Alan Frost deferred Stuff to Greyhound Racing New Zealand for comment.

“We’re just going through the process of improvements that’s why the statement has come out.”