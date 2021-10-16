Nature Strip wins the $15 million Everest for co-owner Sir Steve Hansen

James McDonald and Nature Strip after winning the $15 million Everest at Royal Randwick racecourse in Sydney.

Nature Strip has confirmed its standing as the best sprinting thoroughbred in Australia in winning the A$15 million Everest.

In front of 10,000 racegoers at Randwick in Sydney, Nature Strip made all the running in Australia's richest race over 1200m on Saturday.

He held on grimly to beat the fast-finishing Masked Crusader and Eduardo with last year's winner Classique Legend winding up fourth.

There was a strong Kiwi connection, with the horse co-owned by former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen, trained by Chris Waller and ridden by James McDonald, both Sydney-based.

In the world’s richest race on turf, the winning prize was a staggering A$6.2 million.

Hansen is part of a 17-strong owners’ group including Peter Kean, a former chief executive of Lion Nathan and NZ Rugby board member.

It was Nature Strip’s third attempt at the race after two unplaced efforts, and took its earnings to nearly A$15 million with its 18th win from 33 starts.

“He has done it on the biggest day and won the championship. It’s very special because he is a horse that deserves to have that accolade,” Waller said.

“He has been the highest-rated sprinter in the world for a while. That gave me confidence and he has justified it today.”

Said McDonald: “I never imagined getting to the fence and the front. From there I just let him be Nature Strip, and when you do that they just don’t beat him.

“They get close, but they don’t beat him.”

Nature Strip was the favourite on the New Zealand TAB and started at $3.20 for the win.